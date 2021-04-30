'Team Was Depending A Lot On Virat Kohli & De Villiers': RCB's Batting Coach Sanjay Bangar

In a pursuit to get back on the top of the points table, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take on the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad. RCB has outperformed almost the entire team in the IPL 2021 and is sitting in the third spot due to their net run rate. Virat Kohli-led team has been defeated only once in this season of the IPL till now. Ahead of the clash against PBKS, RCB's batting coach Sanjay Bangar revealed what has made the difference for the team's formidable performance.

In a video shared by RCB Twitter handle, Sanjay Bangar said that the franchise in the previous seasons was dependent upon skipper Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers a lot. However, this season the burden from Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers has been lightened. "Unlike last season, where RCB was dependent a lot on Virat and AB firing all the time with the bat. Maybe Finch wasn't contributing enough, some other guys who were part of the team were unable to do that. But this season has been pretty good, We have contributions from various batsmen," said Bangar.

"It was Padikkal, or Virat or Maxi or AB or in the last game you saw contribution from Rajat Patidar... how composed he was. From that perspective, it augurs really well for the team. There are multiple players who on their day can win the match on their own," added Bangar.

South African batsman AB de Villiers has been consistent for RCB over the years. Even in IPL 2021, de Villiers has been playing match-winning knocks for the franchise and in the five winning matches played by the RCB, AB de Villiers has been selected as the player of the match twice. On the other hand, RCB skipper Virat Kohli has struct one half-century in this year's IPL. In the 6 matches which the RCB has played in the IPL 2021, Virat Kohli has scored 163 runs including an unbeaten 72 against the Rajasthan Royals.

RCB vs PBKS

High on confidence Virat Kohli-led side Royal Challengers Bangalore will face KL Rahul & CO. at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Both RCB and PBKS find themselves on different sides of the points table, as RCB have managed five wins so far while Punjab Kings have managed just two. Punjab Kings have the better head-to-head record against Virat Kohli’s side and also won both games in the UAE in IPL 2020. Royal Challengers Bangalore however are the team in form this time around, having won five of their six matches in the competition thus far.

(Image Credits: BCCI/PTI)