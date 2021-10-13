Last Updated:

'Test Innings In IPL?' Why Fans Aren't Happy With Shikhar Dhawan In Key DC Vs KKR Clash

Delhi Capitals' (DC) start against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their qualifier match has not gone as planned, as they struggled to get to a decent score.

Vidit Dhawan
Delhi Capitals' (DC's) start against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their qualifier match has not gone as planned, as they struggled to finish with a decent score, having batted first. DC finished with a score of 135 runs, with Shikhar Dhawan primarily to blame for their low total.

Dhawan, who has often been instrumental in helping DC win important matches this season, failed to register a strike rate above run a ball in his innings. He was eventually dismissed for 36 runs in 39 deliveries by Varun Chakravarthy in the 15th over. Since his dismissal, several netizens have taken to social media to criticize the opener's slow start.

IPL 2021: Netizens criticize Shikhar Dhawan's slow start

One netizen mocked Shikhar Dhawan's innings as they suggested beginning a petition to get him in India's Test squad instead of Ajinkya Rahane.

Similarly, other fans tweeted:

Meanwhile, another netizen tweeted that Dhawan's innings 'justifies BCCI's decision to not include him in the team." The user is most likely referencing to BCCI's decision to not include him in the upcoming T20 World Cup team, which is set to begin on October 17.

Below is the list of stars included in India's squad.

India’s squad for ICC T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami

Stand-by players: Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Axar Patel

Meanwhile, take a look at some other interesting reactions from fans.

