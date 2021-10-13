'Test Innings In IPL?' Why Fans Aren't Happy With Shikhar Dhawan In Key DC Vs KKR Clash

Delhi Capitals' (DC's) start against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their qualifier match has not gone as planned, as they struggled to finish with a decent score, having batted first. DC finished with a score of 135 runs, with Shikhar Dhawan primarily to blame for their low total.

Dhawan, who has often been instrumental in helping DC win important matches this season, failed to register a strike rate above run a ball in his innings. He was eventually dismissed for 36 runs in 39 deliveries by Varun Chakravarthy in the 15th over. Since his dismissal, several netizens have taken to social media to criticize the opener's slow start.

IPL 2021: Netizens criticize Shikhar Dhawan's slow start

One netizen mocked Shikhar Dhawan's innings as they suggested beginning a petition to get him in India's Test squad instead of Ajinkya Rahane.

Petition to get shikhar dhawan in the test squad. Drop Rahane #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/OffksGNbpd — Myesa aziz (@AzizMyesa) October 13, 2021

Similarly, other fans tweeted:

Shikhar Dhawan trying to make a comeback into the Indian Test team. — F U R K Y (@thisisfurky) October 13, 2021

Meanwhile, another netizen tweeted that Dhawan's innings 'justifies BCCI's decision to not include him in the team." The user is most likely referencing to BCCI's decision to not include him in the upcoming T20 World Cup team, which is set to begin on October 17.

Shikhar Dhawan justifies BCCI's decision to not include him in the team.#DCvsKKR — ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ (@India_se_hu) October 13, 2021

Below is the list of stars included in India's squad.

India’s squad for ICC T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami Stand-by players: Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Axar Patel

Meanwhile, take a look at some other interesting reactions from fans.

Shikhar Dhawan justifying his non-selection in the Indian T20 WC team — Cricket Freak (@Divyans14052562) October 13, 2021

What's Shikhar Dhawan doing, gone for 36 Delhi Capitals reduced to 83-3 after 14.1 #IPL2021 — Dennis Ethan (@dens_Ethan) October 13, 2021

thanks for throwing your wicket #shikhardhawan , you saved Delhi ! — butter oberoi (@navneet_oberoi1) October 13, 2021

@DelhiCapitals @KKRiders

Thanks #Varunchakravarthy for sending @SDhawan25 back to pavilion.

Can't watch this kind of terrible batting and that too in a qualifier match. Even it is beneficial for my team #KKR , but still can't watch.#DCvsKKR#KorboLorboJeetbo #IStandWithSRK — Yash Pathak (@RealYashPathak) October 13, 2021

Image: Twitter@DelhiCapitals