'Test Is Pinnacle, T20 Is Being Pushed For Financial Reasons': Ex-Aussie Captain Slams ICC

Former Australian skipper Ian Chappell has taken a swipe at ICC and its chief, Greg Barclay, for pushing T20 cricket for financial reasons as compared to Test cricket. The 78-year-old believes that several youngsters are still keen on playing the longest format of the game, however, the administration's reluctance to promote it is forcing them to pursue T20 league contracts and further moving them away from Test cricket.

Ian Chappell slams ICC for pushing T20 cricket

Ian Chappell slammed ICC chair, Greg Barclay, for saying that there is not a lot that can be done to prevent the rapid expansion of T20 leagues across the world. In response, Chappell wrote in a column on ESPNcricinfo, "This is both an indifferent and financial view more than one of balance: if T20 cricket prospers, then, according to administrators, it's the longer forms of the game that must automatically suffer."

The 78-year-old believes that the sport of cricket needs to provide fans of all generations with a choice rather than cater to just the younger generations. He noted that long ago, the 'cricket's administrators should have organised an inclusive debate' so the game was planned well for the future.

"The playing of the game is always dependent on current players and fans, not the older variety," explained Chappell. "If the modern version of Test cricket involves fewer playing days and a more attacking approach, to provide entertainment, then the older brigade shouldn't be weeping and wailing."

He went on to explain, "Cricket has to provide the public with a variety of styles so fans have a choice. However, the players should also have a say in what type of cricket provides the best entertainment, and then it's up to the administrators to properly sell each product."

He concluded his column by saying, "If the likes of Barclay have their way, more T20 cricket will be programmed. If that occurs, it will mean eventually young players are virtually forced to choose a technique that provides for a lucrative T20 contract rather than aiming for a sound all-around game."

Chappell is not the only person who has raised concerns about the future of cricket, as current cricketers such as Meg Lanning also criticized ICC and Barclay for not doing enough for women's cricket. Barclay had stated that he does not see Test cricket prospering because of the decreasing viewership it was witnessing.