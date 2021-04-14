The Hundred 2021 Commentators Likely To Not Use Terms 'Wickets' And 'Batsmen'; Here Is Why

The Hundred 2021 tournament is all set to take the cricket world by storm. The Hundred 2021 is a 100-ball tournament organised by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). Along with the format of the game, the tournament will also see a change in the common terminologies used in cricket.

Replacing the old terminologies

The Hundred 2021 rules are all set to replace the word “wickets” with “outs” and “batsmen” with “batter”. A spokesperson of The Hundred explained that the aim of the tournament is to make cricket accessible to a larger audience and make it reachable to everyone. In a bid to extend the tournament to a new audience, the term, “wickets” will be replaced by “outs”. This is an attempt to make the game easier to understand for the new audience since the word “out” can be self-explanatory.

The Hundred teams 2021 will feature 8 city-based teams. Each team will have a men’s and women’s squad. Hence, the term “batsmen” can represent only the men’s team appropriately. Changing the term “batsmen” to “batter” can be much more appropriate to have a common point of representation for both sides of the squad.

Dinesh Karthik a part of the commentary panel

Dinesh Karthik was announced as a part of the tournament’s commentary panel. Dinesh Karthik will be joined by some prominent names of cricket like Darren Sammy, Greenway, Kevin Peterson, Kumar Sangakkara, Lydia Greenway, Mel Jones, Stuart Broad, Tammy Beaumont and Wasim Akram. The first match of The Hundred is all set to take place on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in The Kia Oval stadium in London.

The @SkyCricket line-up for The Hundred has been announced. ðŸ‘‡ https://t.co/qsKyqBDJsT — The Hundred (@thehundred) April 12, 2021

Ben Stokes' future in The Hundred

Ben Stokes is set to play in The Hundred for the Super Northen Chargers. Ben Stokes broke his finger in the RR vs PBKS match and was ruled out for the IPL. The future of Ben Stokes in the tournament will be unclear until complete recovery.

The Hundred teams 2021

Birmingham Phoenix

London Spirit

Manchester Originals

Super Northern Chargers

Oval Invincibles

Southern Brave

Trent Rockets

Welsh Fire

The Hundred 2021 rules

It's 100 balls per innings. Whoever scores the most runs wins.

The fielding side change ends after 10 balls.

Bowlers deliver either five or 10 consecutive balls. The captain decides.

Each bowler can deliver a maximum of 20 balls per game.

TIMEOUT

Each bowling side gets a strategic timeout of up to two and a half minutes.

The coach can walk out to the middle of the ground and discuss tactics with their players mid-game.

With only 100 balls per side, every ball will be crucial in The Hundred.

With only 100 balls per side, every ball will be crucial in The Hundred.

POWERPLAY

A 25-ball powerplay for each team.

Two fielders are allowed outside of the initial 30-yard circle during the powerplay.

GAME LENGTH

A match of The Hundred will last two and a half hours.

Source: The Hundred Twitter