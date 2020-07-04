Jaipur To Get Third Largest Cricket Stadium In The World With 75,000 Capacity

It has been learned that Jaipur is all set to have the third largest cricket stadium in the world in terms of seating capacity. This has been announced by the Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA). Earlier this year, the iconic Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad was inaugurated after its renovation and it is officially the world's largest cricket stadium with a seating capacity of 1,10,000. Australia's Melbourne Cricket Ground takes the second spot with a seating capacity of just over 1 lakh i.e. 1.02 lakh to be precise whereas, the Jaipur Stadium will have a seating capacity of 75,000. Jaipur currently has a cricket stadium named 'Sawai Mansingh Stadium' that hosts IPL matches each season and is the home ground of the 2008 IPL winners Rajasthan Royals.

As per reports, RCA’s secretary Mahendra Sharma conceded that the stadium would be spread over 100 acres. The land has been worked out in Chonp village, which is situated 25 km from Jaipur on the Jaipur-Delhi highway. At the same time, it has also been learned that the construction is scheduled to get underway in four month's time.

The stadium will also boast of so many other facilities that include indoor games, sports training academics, a clubhouse, and a parking spot for 4000 vehicles. Other than all these things, there will be two practice grounds for Ranji Trophy matches, 30 practice nets for players as well as restaurants for spectators, and on top of that, there will be a press conference room which can seat upto 250 people as per reports.

Regarding the financing, Sharma said BCCI owes Rs90 crore to RCA while the association will seek a grant of Rs100 crore from BCCI. Rs 100 crore will be taken as loan and Rs60 crore will be amassed by selling corporate boxes in the stadium.