Reason Behind MS Dhoni Calling It A Day From International Cricket At 19:29 On Aug 15

Mahendra Singh Dhoni shocked the world when he decided to bid adieu to international cricket on Saturday evening. The legendary skipper shared a compilation of his journey so far to make the announcement. "Thanks a lot for your love and support throughout. From 1929 hrs consider me as Retired," the Ranchi-lad captioned the video.

So why did Mahi decide to hang his boots at 19:29 hrs? What was the reason behind the same?

MS Dhoni is indeed a versatile cricketer and a captain. He has entertained one and all with his exceptional cricketing skills be it with the bat in hand or behind the stumps. While it is well known that Dhoni is a calm, composed as well as a down to earth personality, he might also be a superstitious person and believes in doing the right thing at the right time.

As per sources, MSD might be a firm believer in Angel number 1929 which as per horoscopic reports brings a message that a person has completed a major phase or cycle in his/her life and this has brought closure to projects and/or ways of doing and 'being'. Furthermore, it is also said that one needs to maintain an optimistic and positive attitude about their choices and actions and know that they are well supported by the angels and 'Universal Energies'.

Another reason why Mahi might have decided to call it a day at 19:29 hrs is because Team India's outstanding World Cup 2019 campaign had come to an abrupt end at 19:29 hrs IST. It so happened that former New Zealand cricketer Grant Elliot had tweeted exactly at 19:29 hrs after the Kiwis had ousted India to qualify for their second consecutive World Cup final.

Elliot himself had hit the winning six off veteran pacer in the 2015 World Cup semi-final at the Eden Park in Auckland as the Black Caps qualified for their maiden World Cup final.

What a game! #backtheblackcaps

Finals time! Let’s go one better than 2015. — Grant Elliott (@grantelliottnz) July 10, 2019



