The Rock Hypes Up India Vs Pakistan Clash At T20 World Cup: 'More Than A Cricket Match'

With just a few days remaining for the blockbuster India vs Pakistan match set to take place at the T20 World Cup 2022, World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) legend Dwayne The Rock Johnson has hyped up the clash. While promoting his upcoming film, Black Adam, The Rock said that he is looking forward to the World Cup, where the two biggest rivals will collide.

The Rock hypes up India vs Pakistan clash

While speaking in a video posted by Star Sports India, The Rock said, "When the greatest rivals collide, the world will stand still. This is more than just a cricket match. It is time for India vs Pakistan." The much-awaited India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022 clash will take place on Sunday, October 23 at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground.

India will not travel to Pakistan for Asia Cup

As cricketing fans around the world continue to enjoy the action in the T20 World Cup 2022, the biggest news came from the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI's) latest Annual General Meeting (AGM). At the AGM, it was confirmed that India will not travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup in 2023 despite several reports emerging that this was a possibility.

At BCCI's latest AGM on October 18, secretary Jay Shah said, "We'll have Asia Cup 2023 at a neutral venue. It's the govt which decides over the permission of our team visiting Pakistan so we won't comment on that but for the 2023 Asia Cup, it is decided that the tournament will be held at a neutral venue."

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup squads:

Team India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami.

Standby Players: Mohammed Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Shardul Thakur.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood.

Standby Players: Usman Qadir, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani.