Wasim Jaffer Lashes Out At Selectors For Ruining His Comeback Chances To Indian Test Team

Former Indian Test cricketer Wasim Jaffer reckons that the selectors would be the "best people" to answer why he was not able to make a comeback despite the runs that he racked up at the domestic level. Jaffer announced his retirement from all forms of cricket in March this year. He had last represented India during the Test series against South Africa back in April 2008. Apart from his international career, Jaffer had also featured in two seasons of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The red-ball specialist had represented the Bangalore Royal Challengers in the 2008 and 2009 editions respectively.

'The selectors are the best people who can answer': Wasim Jaffer

"In 2012-13, I was very close to getting selected when Shikhar Dhawan got selected. So, I came very close a couple of times but somehow I missed the bus. The selectors are the best people who can answer that but I definitely kept knocking the door," said Jaffer at SportsTiger's show 'Off the Field'

"I wasn't that consistent. If I was, I would have played more than 100 Test matches. I was not that consistent at the international level that is why I got dropped. I am famous for my first-class career more than the international cricket that I have played," he added.

Wasim Jaffer's illustrious cricketing career

The veteran batsman has represented India in 31 Tests and two One Day Internationals between 2000 to 2008. He has amassed close to 2,000 Test runs (1,944) with five centuries and 11 half-centuries. Meanwhile, the stylish Mumbai batsman has had a successful first-class as well as List-A career. The 42-year-old has scored close to 20,000 runs ( 19,211) in 256 first-class games which include 57 tons and 89 fifties while he has amassed 4,849 runs in 118 List-A games including 10 hundreds and 33 fifties.

(With ANI Inputs)

(Image Courtesy: PTI)