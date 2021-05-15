'The Time Has Arrived...': Harry Gurney Retires From Cricket, Pens Emotional Note

England seamer Harry Gurney announced his retirement from cricket on Friday due to a recent shoulder injury saying that he was 'truly disappointed' to be ending his career as a result of it. The 34-year-old, who has also played for Kolkata Knight Riders penned an emotional note on Instagram sharing how cricket had been his life for the last 24 years and something that he will continue to cherish forever.

"The time has arrived for me to hang up my boots. After trying to recover from the recent injury to my shoulder, I am truly disappointed to have to end my playing career as a result of it," Gurney captioned his post on Instagram.

"From the first time I picked up a cricket ball at the age of ten, I was completely obsessed. Cricket has been my life for 24 years and has taken me on an incredible journey that I will cherish forever. Playing for England, in the IPL and winning eight trophies at home and abroad including the Blast, Big Bash and CPL has exceeded my wildest dreams. I always prepared for leaving cricket and I have discovered a new path in business that gives me the same excitement that I felt when I discovered the game all those years ago," he added.

Harry Gurney has scalped 614 all-format wickets in his career where he has placed as a left-arm seamer. The bowler has played 12 times for England in 10 ODIs and two T20Is, however has been most successful in the T20 domestic circuit. He has also claimed three one-day trophies with Nottinghamshire in the course of his career namely two List A finals at Lord's, and the 2017 Vitality Blast title. The Harry Gurney retirement news comes after he failed to recover in time from his injury and missed out on Nottinghamshire's triumphant run in the previous season of Vitality Blast. In KKR, the cricketer has scalped seven wickets in eight matches, with his best figures of 2-25 coming in against Rajasthan Royals in IPL.

"That is a path I will now go down with immediate effect, as I have found this injury recovery too much of a mountain to climb," he said.

Calling Dan Christian, Mick Newell, Andrew Macdonald, Wayne Noon, Andy Pick, Pete Moores and Tom Harwood his 'biggest influencers' he said that he would now focus his life on an alternate business. Notably, Gurney owns a pub company- 'Cat and Wickets', with his England team-mate Stuart Broad.

"I've had an incredible time, on and off the field, sharing a pitch and a dressing room with teammates who have become friends for life. But to my family, and particularly my dad, John, I owe the biggest thanks. He has been an unwavering support from my first ball to my last. Making him and my entire family proud, has been by far my biggest source of joy," the pacer added.

(With Agency Inputs)