'The time will come': Star IPL player discusses his aspirations on playing for Team India

Shivam Dube has been a household name in India due to his antics in the Indian Premier League. The all-rounder has been one of the frontline Indian players to take part in the cash richer league and has had a pretty consistent run. Dube lifted the IPL title with CSK in IPL 2023.

3 things you need to know

Shivan Dube recently got selected for the Indian team for the Ireland series

The left handed all-rounder helped CSK to win its 5th IPL title

Shivam Dube played a blinder of a knock in IPL 2023 final

Shivam Dube underlines his plan for the Indian team

Dube played a pivotal role as CSK tamed down Gujarat Titans in the final. In a rain-disrupted final the 30-year-old registered a handy 21-ball 32 which helped the Chennai-based outfit to defeat Gujarat in Ahmedabad. It was Ravindra Jadeja who ensured MS Dhoni lifted his 5th title with CSK.

When Jadeja connected the last two balls with ease as he hit a six and four, the entire ground went crazy. CSK now has the same number of titles as Mumbai Indians. In an interview with Aakash Chopra's AAKASHVANI on Jio Cinema, the player insisted he wants to win the prestigious World Cup for India one day.

“My goal is to play for India, to represent the country, and to win the World Cup for India. The direction in which I am headed is the right one. And I do seek advice from MS Bhaiya about how he used to play, and he always tells me that the graph will go up slowly, everything will fall into place, and the time will come.

“In the last over, we needed 13 runs, and both of us were power hitters at the crease - me and Jaddu bhai. We were confident we would win; that belief drove us. We didn't worry about who'd hit the winning runs. Mohit bhai bowled a brilliant yorker as the first ball, and though I planned a big shot to put pressure on him, he bowled the next four balls well, and we got 3 runs. Now, 10 runs were required. But still both of us had a positive intent and the belief we could do it