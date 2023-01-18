Former Indian Cricketer Venkatesh Prasad has heavily slammed Board Of Control For Cricket In India for continuously ignoring Sarfaraz Khan. Sarfaraz Khan has been continuously performing well and has been slamming hundreds in the domestic but still is not getting a chance in the national team.

Venkatesh Prasad with Team India snub for Sarfaraz

Venkatesh Prasad came in full support of the Mumbai player and considered his ignorance to be 'unfair' and 'an insult' of domestic cricket.

Former India Bowling Coach, who has also coached IPL franchises like Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore said on Twitter, "Not having him in the Test Team despite 3 blockbuster domestic seasons is not only unfair on Sarfaraz Khan, but it's an abuse to domestic cricket, almost as if this platform doesn't matter".

Venkatesh also took a dig at those cricketers who say Sarfaraz weighs very much and is not fit to play for the team. "And he is FIT to score those runs. As far as body weight goes, there are many with more kgs", Venkatesh tweeted.

Not having him in the Test Team despite 3 blockbuster domestic seasons is not only unfair on Sarfaraz Khan, but it’s an abuse to domestic cricket,almost as if this platform doesn’t matter. And he is FIT to score those runs. As far as body weight goes, there are many with more kgs https://t.co/kenO5uOlSp — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) January 17, 2023

Sarfaraz Khan has been consistently scoring runs in Ranji Trophy. The 25-year-old Mumbai batsman has recently scored his 13th first-class ton against Delhi. It was his third century in the ongoing edition of the Ranji Trophy and was a message to the selectors that he has got all the class to play for the Indian team.

Sarfaraz made a strong gesture after scoring his century against Delhi by doing the thigh-five celebration. In his last two Ranji seasons, he has scored 1910 runs in 12 games at an average of 136.42.

It's not the first time that Sarfaraz has been ignored despite his phenomenal performance. In 2015 when he was a part of Royal Challengers Bangalore he played a blistering 21-ball 45 against Rajasthan Royals. During that time he even played shots that are not even part of the cricket coaching manual. Even the team's captain and modern great, Virat Kohli bowed towards him seeing his innings.

Sarfaraz Khan's domestic batting average in first-class cricket is nearly 81 and it is the 2nd highest batting average ever in domestic cricket first-class after sir Don Bradman.