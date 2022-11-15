Mumbai Indians allrounder Kieron Pollard decided to call time on his playing career in the Indian Premier League as he announced his retirement from IPL on Tuesday. Pollard was unlikely to be retained by MI in the IPL retentions as the team looks to make their transition in the next year's edition and the West Indies stalwart was informed of the decision by the Mumbai Indians team management. Pollard revealed about the discussion in his retirement post as he maintained that he wouldn't want to play against MI and hence decided to retire from IPL.

Pollard scored 3412 IPL runs in 189 matches after he made his MI debut back in 2010. He now retires as an IPL legend. Tributes started pouring in after Pollard's emotional announcement with the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Harbhajan Singh and Lasith Malinga hailing his contribution in the shortest format of the game.

How the cricket world reacted to Kieron Pollard's IPL retirement

Polly my man you hv won lot of hearts during ur long stint with @mipaltan Good luck as a batting coach and future .. See you soon Big man 💎 Love always https://t.co/gcLbRcH4uu — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) November 15, 2022

At @mipaltan there is never a goodbye, Polly.



Congratulations on becoming the new batting coach for the MI franchise.



Your presence will be a big influence for all the boys in the dugout. https://t.co/mpxWr4csrD — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 15, 2022

MI and IPL fans will remember @KieronPollard55 ‘s contribution to the league and the team.well done mate. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) November 15, 2022

Happy Retirement Polly!💙

I really enjoyed playing alongside you over the years big man🤗

All the best for the next phase of your cricket journey. @mipaltan’s batting will surely go from strength to strength under your guidance.🙌@KieronPollard55 | #OneFamily pic.twitter.com/K1zJT9wrHz — Lasith Malinga (@malinga_ninety9) November 15, 2022

You are unarguably one of the most valuable T20 players ever. An absolute monster with the bat, a street smart bowler and a gun fielder💪You were an integral part of the greatest T20 team ever assembled. The energy and the competitiveness you brought into that team is unmatched. — Lasith Malinga (@malinga_ninety9) November 15, 2022

Nicely done by @mipaltan. Kieron Pollard hasn't tried to hide the facts. And has underlined his loyalty. This is a mature transition. @KieronPollard55 is a proper IPL legend. And what a journey he can look back upon. 👏🏼👏🏼 — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 15, 2022

It'll take some used to you not being on the field out there with us, but I'll still enjoy our banter in the nets. Congratulations on an incredible career Polly and all the best for your new innings 👏 @KieronPollard55 pic.twitter.com/7NgaatvJko — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) November 15, 2022

Pollard announces IPL retirement

"It hasn't been the easiest decision to make as I intend to keep playing for a few more years, but following discussions with Mumbai Indians have decided to call time on my IPL career," said Pollard in a statement.

"I understand that this incredible franchise which has achieved so much needs to transition and if I'm no longer to play for MI then I cannot see myself playing against MI either.'Once an MI always an MI".

"This is not an emotional goodbye to MI however as I have agreed to take up the role of batting coach in the IPL as well as play with MI Emirates.

"This next chapter of my career is genuinely exciting and allows me to transition myself too from playing to coaching. I am immensely proud, honoured and blessed to have represented the biggest and most successful team in the IPL for the past 13 seasons.

"It was always an aspiration to play for this fantastic team and although I will miss the buzz of the IPL you get as a player, I take comfort in knowing that I have been fortunate enough to have played with some of the best players in the world in front of our passionate fans."

"I must give big thanks to the Coaches, Managers and other backroom support staff we have had at Mumbai Indians and who I now join.

"We would not have achieved the success over the years without their continuing hard work, dedication and commitment to creating the best environment and look forward to emulating their successful approach." "In particular I would like to pay special tribute to my good friend Robin Singh for his sound advice and guidance over the years and whose very shoes I now fill," said Pollard, who also thanked the Ambani family for their tremendous "love, support and respect".

"Today I make this step with hope and excitement towards the future knowing that I will be playing a role in an institution, whose values align so closely to mine, where 'We are family'," added Pollard.

Pollard will be playing for MI-owned franchise in the inaugural International League T20 in the United Arab Emirates. Besides winning five IPL titles, Pollard also contributed to MI's win in two Champions League title-winning campaigns in 2011 and 2013. He will now replace former India allrounder Robin Singh as batting coach.