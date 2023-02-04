'They Are Desperate For Attention': Irfan On Pakistan Cricketer's Remark On Umran Malik

Irfan Pathan has slammed veteran Pakistan cricketer Sohail Khan after the 38-year-old claimed that several bowlers similar to Umran Malik can be found in his country. Pathan was responding to a comment put up by Major Gaurav Arya on Twitter, where he reminded Sohail about similar comments being made about Irfan in the early 2000s.

Irfan Pathan replies to Major Gaurav Arya's post

Taking to Twitter on February 4, Major Gaurav Arya wrote, "Pakistani cricketer (Sohail Khan) says Umran Malik jaise humare domestic cricket mein bhare pade hain. Javed Miandad said the same about Irfan Pathan. Phir Irfan ne Pakistan mein ja kar Pakistan ki team ka band bajaya tha. Yaar tum log thoda kam bola karo."

Irfan Pathan replied to Major Gaurav Arya's post by writing, "Major sahab ese statements de kar inhe attention chahiye. Ignore maariye." Major Gaurav Arya was referencing the remarks made by Miandiad while he was serving as the coach of Pakistan. On that occasion, Miandad had played down the threat posed by Pathan, stating that bowlers like him 'were found in every street of Pakistan.'

After Miandad made this remark, Pathan did not make any comment and let his performances speak for themselves. He ended the series against Pakistan by picking up 12 wickets in three Tests to help India win the series 2-1.

What did Sohail Khan say about Umran Malik?

While speaking on the Nadir Shah Podcast, Sohail Khan replied, "Iske jaise bahut hai," when asked if Umran Malik can break the pace record of Shoaib Akhtar. While Malik has consistently managed to bowl in speeds in excess of over 150 kph with a highest of 156 kph, his fastest delivery is still a tad slower than that of Akhtar.

"He (Umran Malik) runs fast and has kept other things in check as well. But if you think of fast bowlers with speed in excess of over 150-155 kph, I can count 12-15 players right now who play tape-ball cricket. If you go visit the trails organized by Lahore Qalandars, you’ll find many players," explained Sohail. Sohail's remarks have undoubtedly not gone down too well with people like Major Gaurav Arya giving him a befitting response.