'They Can’t Win It But...': Gilchrist Sets Australia's Agenda For Last 2 Tests Vs India

Former Australian wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist believes despite losing the first two Tests, this Australian side can still reclaim their foothold to some extent. India dominated the first two Tests as the visitors didn't get a chance to display their cricketing credentials. But in the third Test, Australia seem to have packed a mighty punch to the visitors on Day 1, who have lost their footing after crumbling to the Aussie spin web.

Newbie Matthew Kuhnemann recorded his career-best figures as his 5-wicket haul helped Australia to put a massive dent in India's World Test Championship ambitions. Riding on Kuhnemann's brilliance, the Aussies bowled out the home side for a paltry 109. An excellent inning from Usman Khawaja helped Steven Smith-led side to end Day 1 on a positive note as they are leading by 47 runs with six wickets in hand.

Adam Gilchrist believes Australia can salvage a lot

Gilchrist insisted Australia will have a lot to salvage from these two remaining Test matches.

“It’s been a tough series and they have been outplayed by India up to this point, so the series is done and they can’t win it but they can salvage a lot out of it. That’s the challenge. Look, Australia has come up against a very skilfull Indian team here. But there is no reason Australia can’t salvage something out of it. Of course, the World Test Championship is something that is on offer for both teams. So that makes it quite interesting."

The duo of Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin failed to put pressure on the opposition on Day 1 of the 3rd Test. On being asked if he would like to provide any input to the Australian spinners, Gilchrist replied, “I won’t give any advice to the spinners because I can’t bowl spin.”

India needs to secure at least a victory in order to seal a place in the WTC final. A 4-0 whitewash, which is very unlikely under current circumstances, would do the task for them. But they would be hoping to get back into the match as a 3-1 result in their favour also would be enough to leapfrog Sri Lanka in the race for the final.

With inputs from ANI