'They Misread Conditions': Nasser Hussain Says England Were Completely Outplayed By India

Former English skipper Nasser Hussain has said that England must take ownership after suffering a humiliating 3-1 loss against India in the recently-concluded four-match Test series.

A determined Team India on Saturday registered an emphatic win by an innings and 25 runs in the fourth and final Test match at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad to seal the series. As for the visitors, not only did they end up conceding the series despite winning the series opener, but were also knocked out from the ICC World Test Championship final contention after a humiliating 10-wicket loss in the third Test.

'England can have no excuses': Nasser Hussain

"England can have no excuses. They've played on three of four different surfaces, they've won three of the four tosses, they've misread conditions, they've rotated their side and since that first Test match they've been hammered by 300-odd runs, by 10 wickets, and now by an innings and 20-odd runs in this game," the cricketer-turned-commentator/analyst wrote in his column for Sky Sports.

"India have just completely outplayed them, out-batted and definitely out-spun them; their spinners have been in a different league", Hussain added.

How England lost the plot despite drawing first blood?

The Joe Root-led side have got themselves to blame after they bottled it up despite being in a commanding position by taking an early lead in the four-match Test series. After their comprehensive 227-run win in the first Test at Chepauk last month, the visitors were exposed on the spinning wickets (especially rank-turners in the previous two Tests)as only a couple of batsmen including the likes of Test skipper Root and middle-order batsman Dan Lawrence managed to make an impact to a certain extent.

