'This Is His World': Fans Laud Suryakumar Yadav After He Smacks His Third T20I Century

Suryakumar Yadav continues to showcase his class with the bat as he smacked his third T20I century against Sri Lanka on January 7. The 32-year-old got to the three-figure mark in just 45 deliveries before finishing his innings by scoring an unbeaten 112 runs off just 51 deliveries, an inning that included seven fours and a staggering nine sixes. Following his sublime innings that helped India set Sri Lanka a huge target of 229 runs, several netizens took to social media to praise him.

India vs Sri Lanka: Netizens praise 'unbelivable Suryakumar Yadav

The problem with Suryakumar Yadav is that he is just a bit too good for this planet's bowlers. — Iceland Cricket (@icelandcricket) January 7, 2023

3rd T20I hundred for Suryakumar Yadav from just 43 innings, this is his world in shorter format, the best in the business currently. pic.twitter.com/fO1kWE6kX6 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 7, 2023

Hundred by Suryakumar Yadav in just 45 balls - an absolute insane innings by Surya, his 3rd T20i century from just 43 innings. pic.twitter.com/uqRvoC25vd — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 7, 2023

Find new words to describe Suryakumar Yadav in T20Is - He is simply unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/kS50cvTewi — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) January 7, 2023

Suryakumar Yadav helps India set massive total of 228

Suryakumar Yadav produced yet another T20 batting masterclass with a 51-ball unbeaten 112 and powered India to 228 for five in the third and final game against Sri Lanka on Saturday. Surya toyed with the Sri Lankan bowlers, hitting fours and maximums at will and in his trademark manner all across the ground to notch his third T20I century.

After completing his fifty 26 balls, Surya took only 19 deliveries to reach the 100-run mark. He ended the innings in style, hitting a six and a four off Chamika Karunaratne in the last over. It was business as usual for Surya as he repeatedly timed the ball to perfection. He hit nine sixes and seven fours in his blazing knock. Towards the end, he found an able ally in Axar Patel (21 not) as the duo took India over the 220-run mark.

Shubman Gill, who failed to go beyond single-digit scores in the previous two matches, ended his innings by scoring 46 runs off 36 deliveries, an inning that included two fours and three sixes. Meanwhile, Rahul Tripathi played a 16-ball 35-run knock after Ishan Kishan (1) was sent back in the first over. As for the Sri Lankan bowlers, Dilshan Madushanka picked up two wickets, while Kasun Rajitha, Chamika Karunaratne, and Wanindu Hasaranga picked up a wicket each.

India vs Sri Lanka playing 11

Team India: Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Rahul Tripathi, Hardik Pandya (c), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shivam Mavi, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Avishka Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka

(Inputs from PTI)