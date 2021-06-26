Tim Paine Apologises To NZ Fans After Confidently Picking India To Win WTC Final

Australia Test captain Tim Paine has apologized to New Zealand cricket fans for predicting India would “comfortably” beat New Zealand in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final.

However, it was the BlackCaps who had the last laugh as they registered an emphatic eight-wicket win over Kohli & Co. in the WTC final at Southampton's Ageas Rose Bowl on Wednesday.

WTC Final: Tim Paine apologises after New Zealand beats India

It so happened that Tim Paine told Australian media before the match in Southampton, England, that India “will win pretty comfortably if they play anywhere near their best.”

He said he based his assessment on New Zealand’s series win over an under-strength England before the final. On Friday, Paine went on New Zealand radio to directly apologize to Kiwi fans.

“We all get some wrong,” Paine said on Newstalk ZB. “I copped a bit from the Kiwi fans so I thought I’d come on air and eat some humble pie.

“I thought the New Zealanders played outstandingly. It’s always a pleasure to watch the way they go about it", he added.



“For such a small nation — I’m from Tasmania which is obviously our smallest resource state and we punch above our weight — so I certainly respect what the Kiwis do on an international stage", the veteran wicket-keeper batsman added.

New Zealand rewrite history by becoming the first-ever World Test champions

India were bundled out for just 170 runs in their second innings courtesy of a disciplined bowling performance from the Kiwis as it meant that they only had to chase down a target of 139. It was a sorry-looking scorecard for India as they lost the key wickets of skipper Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, and, Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane in the first session itself. Only wicket-keeping batsman Rishabh Pant played attacking cricket as he scored a vital 41 before being dismissed while trying to up the scoring rate.

Coming back to New Zealand's run chase, they seemed to be on the back foot after losing openers Tom Latham and Devon Conway quickly but captain Kane Williamson and veteran Ross Taylor soldiered on for the BlackCaps. Taylor got a reprieve when he was dropped by Cheteshwar Pujara at first slip. Later, Jasprit Bumrah went on to spill skipper Williamson's catch as well. However, the match as a contest was well over by then.

The duo registered an unbeaten 96-run stand as New Zealand registered an emphatic win by eight wickets to become the first-ever World Test champions. Kane Williamson remained unbeaten on 52 while Ross Taylor was not out on 47. By the virtue of this win, the BlackCaps ended up winning their second ICC event after a long wait of 21 years. Coincidentally, the Kiwis led by Stephen Fleming had beaten India in the ICC Knockout Trophy final.

(With AP Inputs)