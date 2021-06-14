Tim Paine Makes Surprising Prediction For Winner Of WTC Final 2021: WATCH

Fans are eagerly waiting for the inaugural WTC Final clash between India and New Zealand that is set to get underway on June 18. With the all-important India vs New Zealand WTC Final 2021 fast approaching, both sides are leaving no stone unturned in their preparations. While India are involved in an intra-squad practice game, New Zealand are coming on the back of a sensational 1-0 win over hosts England.

Tim Paine backs India to win WTC Final 'comfortably'

Cricketing pundits, as well as, fans have been sharing their views on the marque event and are also making their predictions as to who will come out on top in the WTC Final. On Monday, Australian Test skipper Tim Paine also made his WTC final prediction and picked a team that he thinks will emerge victorious. In a video shared on cricket.com.au's Twitter handle, the Australian stumper surprisingly reckoned that it will be Virat Kohli-led India who will win the WTC Final pretty comfortably if they played anywhere near their best.

Tim Paine has been keeping an eye on England's form ahead of the #Ashes summer - and the Aussie Test skipper also shares his prediction for the #WTC21 Final... pic.twitter.com/zGO3hZbYxv — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) June 14, 2021

The India vs New Zealand WTC Final will be played from June 18-22 at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. A Reserve Day (June 23) has been set to ensure five full days of play. The Reserve Day will only be used if lost playing time cannot be recovered through the normal provisions of making up lost time each day. Notably, there will be no additional day’s play if a positive result is not achieved after five full days of play and the match will be declared a draw in such a scenario.

The winner of the high-voltage India vs New Zealand game will be crowned maiden World Test Championship winners. Notably, under Virat Kohli's captaincy, Team India haven't managed to win a single ICC event. The Men in Blue have a golden opportunity to put an end to their ICC trophy drought by beating the Kane Williamson-led side.

Time Paine opens up on England's loss vs New Zealand

In the same video, Paine also shared his thoughts on England's recent eight-wicket defeat to Kane Williamson's New Zealand in the second Test at the Edgbaston in Birmingham. The Australian veteran started off by lauding the New Zealand side for their win, however, he opined that if one is being realistic, the side that England fielded against the Kiwis is completely a different team than what they will play at the Ashes.

Paine stated a number of England's key players who played in the series against New Zealand will play a vital role in the Ashes and they have kept an eye on those players. However, he reiterated that the team wasn't certainly England's strongest team. Paine further said that when they come to Australia for the Ashes, the likes of Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer will return along with a few all-rounders who will strengthen their depth. He was sure that England would learn from their mistake against New Zealand and play a spinner. Paine also acknowledged that England are a better side than what they put up against the Blackcaps and added that regardless of how strong teams are, everyone knows the Ashes series are hard to win.

