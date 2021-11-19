Tim Paine Steps Down As Skipper Of Australia's Test Team Amid Reports Of Sexting Scandal

The Australian cricket team has been rocked by yet another scandal on Friday as Tim Paine stepped down as the skipper of the Test team following the reports of sexting scandal. The news comes as a huge blow ahead of the all-important Ashes series 2021 in which Tim Paine was set to lead the Australian team. Tim Paine was handed the captaincy of Australia's Test team following the ball-tampering scandal that rocked Australia Cricket in South Africa back in 2018. The Wicketkeeper-batsman was set to lead the team in the upcoming Ashes series.

JUST IN: Tim Paine stands down as captain of the Australian Men's Test team...



More to come... #Ashes — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 19, 2021

CA Chair Richard Freudenstein said the Board had accepted Paine's resignation. "The Board has accepted Tim's resignation and will now work through a process with the National Selection Panel of identifying and appointing a new captain.

"While the Board acknowledges an investigation cleared Tim of any breach of the code of conduct regarding this matter some years ago, we respect his decision. "Despite the mistake he made, Tim has been an exceptional leader since his appointment and the Board thanks him for his distinguished service. "Tim will continue to be available for selection in the Test team through the Ashes summer."

Tim Paine set to step down as Australia Test captain ahead of Ashes 2021

According to the report, Tim Paine sent a co-worker an explicit image of himself along with a string of lewd messages which is being investigated by Cricket Australia. According to the Herald Sun, the messages dates back to the morning of the first Ashes Test at the Gabba in 2017. The report states that the woman claimed she was offended by “Mr Paine’s sexually explicit, unwelcome and unsolicited photograph of his private part in addition to the graphic sexual comments”.

Cricket Australia was made aware of the messages back in March 2018 after letter of complaint were sent to Cricket Australia and to Cricket Tasmania where the women worked before resigning in 2017. The report further states that that complaint was made to the Australian Human Rights Commission regarding alleged sexual harassment in relation to the exchange.

Ashes 2021 Schedule

Coming to the Ashes 2021 schedule, the first Ashes Test will be played at the 'Gabba' Brisbane from December 8-12. The second Test will take place at the Adelaide Oval from December 16-20. The historical Boxing Day and New Year’s Tests will be hosted by the Melbourne Cricket Ground from December 26-30. The Sydney Cricket Ground will host the fourth test between January 5-9. The Ashes 2021 will conclude with Perth Test between January 14 and 18.

Australia Ashes squad 2021

Tim Paine (c), Pat Cummins (vc), Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Marcus Harris, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Jhye Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner