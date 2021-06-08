Tim Southee Compared To Stuart Broad, Pat Cummins In Tests And The Numbers Aren't Bad

Since his debut in 2008, New Zealand's talented pacer Tim Southee has contributed significantly towards the success of his national side across formats. While he is often hailed highly for his exploits in white-ball cricket, the bowler has also excelled when it comes to the longer format. The veteran seamer was instrumental in putting Kane Williamson & co. in the driver's seat in the England vs New Zealand Test series opener as he claimed a stunning fifer with his discipline and clinical bowling performance. Here we compare the Tim Southee stats in international cricket to the Stuart Broad Test record and the Pat Cummins Test stats.

Tim Southee stats in Test matches

The right-handed fast bowler is considered a great exponent of swing bowling by many fans. The player has often tested the best of the batsmen with his sheer consistency. The seasoned campaigner has featured in 78 Test matches in his career, in which he has 309 wickets to his name. He is only the third New Zealander to have picked more than 300 wickets in the longer format. Moreover, only lags behind Daniel Vettori and Richard Hadlee in terms of Test dismissals. Furthermore, he has an outstanding average of 28.3 in the format along with 12 five-wicket hauls.

Since the start of 2019 Tim Southee has taken 72 Test wickets in 15 Tests. Stuart Broad (85 wickets in 23 Tests) and Pat Cummins (84 in 17 Tests) are the only players with more. How does Southee plan a Test spell? #ENGvNZ pic.twitter.com/PyVtEbPFpx — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) June 8, 2021

Pat Cummins Test stats

The bowler has emerged to be the leader of the Australian pace battery by proving his mettle across formats. The star player has featured in 34 Test matches for Australia, where he has picked up 164 wickets. While his bowling average of 21.6 may seem superior when compared to Tim Southee, the Kiwi international has played over twice as many matches as Cummins. The Aussie speedster has picked up five wickets in an innings on five occasions in Test match cricket.

Stuart Broad Test record

While the England bowler has even captained his national side in T20I cricket in the past, he predominantly has focussed on Test matches in recent years. The 34-year-old has featured in 147 matches in his illustrious career. Broad has 518 wickets to his name and he is his country's second-highest wicket-taker in the format. He has an impressive bowling average of 27.87 along with 18 fifers. He is expected to play a major role in the upcoming ENG vs NZ 2nd Test match.

