Timeless Anderson's Lethal Reverse-swing Leaves Ex-captain Root Clean Bowled, Broad Reacts

England's fast-bowling legend James Anderson may have fallen out of favour with his national squad but his skill level is still one of the best in the world. Anderson's amazing bowling technique was on display during Lancashire's match against Yorkshire in the County Championship's Division 1 on Monday. Anderson bowled a classic reverse-swing delivery to stun his former Test captain Joe Root. The delivery not only beat Root's defence but also sent his stumps flying.

The incident occurred in the 22nd over of Yorkshire's second innings. Root was batting at 4 off 9 balls when Anderson bowled the reverse-swing delivery and dismantled his stumps. The video of the brilliant delivery was shared on social media by the official handle of the County Championship. The video shows Root walking back with his head down after being clean bowled by Anderson. Here's the video of Anderson's delivery to Root.

James Anderson bowls Joe Root 👀



Big celebs from Jimmy for that wicket!#LVCountyChamp pic.twitter.com/y4FnvUAJ3u — LV= Insurance County Championship (@CountyChamp) May 15, 2022

Broad's reaction

Anderson's England teammate and veteran bowler Stuart Broad has reacted to the video on Twitter, where he dropped a comment saying, "Oh my reverse swing".

Oh my reverse swing 😍😍 — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) May 15, 2022

Interestingly, both Anderson and Broad were dropped from the England Test squad under Root's captaincy. Although the decision was made by ECB's management, it was still Root's team when the duo was axed from the squad. Anderson and Broad were not picked for England's tour of the Caribbean in March after their poor performance in the Ashes series this year. Anderson and Broad have taken 1177 Test wickets between them, the most for any fast-bowling pair in England's history.

Meanwhile, England's new red-ball captain Ben Stokes has already said that he wants both Anderson and Broad to be available for selection for the Test squad. After being appointed the new captain, Stokes said it would be stupid to not consider Anderson and Broad for the Test squad as they are two of the best bowlers in the game.

England's newly-appointed managing director, Rob Key also echoed similar sentiments and said that both Anderson and Broad will be eligible for selection but added that he can't guarantee them a spot in the playing XI. Meanwhile, Anderson has said that he is very happy to hear that there's a chance for him and Broad to play for England again.

