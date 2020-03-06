TIT Vs WAR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Playing 11s And All Momentum One Day Cup Match Info

The 22nd match of the ongoing Momentum One Day Cup 2020 season will be played between Titans and Warriors. The TIT vs WAR live match will be played at the Willowmoore Park in Benoni. Their 50-overs fixture is scheduled for March 6 and will start at 5:00 PM IST. Here is our TIT vs WAR Dream11 Team and TIT vs WAR Dream11 Prediction that will bring you the best TIT vs WAR live match results.

TIT vs WAR Dream11 Prediction: Preview

The ongoing Momentum One Day Cup 2020 is the 39th edition of South Africa’s premier List A tournament. Six teams are participating in the contest which will run from January 31 till March 21. 33 matches will be played across different venues of South Africa in double round-robin and playoffs format.

Titans are currently placed fourth on the points table with just two wins out of their six matches. Meanwhile, Warriors are positioned third on the table with two wins and a no-result from their seven matches.

TIT vs WAR Dream11 Prediction: Top picks from squads

TIT vs WAR Dream11 Prediction: TIT Squad

Grant Thomson (c), Rivaldo Moonsamy (wk), Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Diego Rosier, Dean Elgar, Corbin Bosch, Junior Dala, Imran Manack, Farhaan Behardien, Theunis de Bruyn, Faf du Plessis, Alfred Mothoa.

TIT vs WAR Dream11 Prediction: WAR Squad

Edward Moore (c), Sinethemba Qeshile (wk), Matthew Breetzke, Lesiba Ngoepe, Yaseen Vallie, Marco Marais, Jade de Klerk, Ayabulela Gqamane, Sisanda Magala, Andrew Birch, Stephan Tait, Gihahn Cloete, Rudi Second, Lutho Sipamla, Sithembile Langa, Dyllan Matthews, Onke Nyaku, Glenton Stuurman.

TIT vs WAR Dream11 Prediction: TIT vs WAR Dream11 Team

Here is the TIT vs WAR Dream11 team that is expected to bring you the maximum points -

Wicketkeeper – Rivaldo Moonsamy

All-rounder – Diego Rosier, Grant Thomson

Batsmen – Dean Elgar (c), Edward Moore (vc), Aiden Markram, Sinethemba Qeshile, Tony de Zorzi

Bowlers – Sisanda Magala, Junior Dala, Stephan Tait

TIT vs WAR Dream11 Prediction: TIT vs WAR match prediction

Warriors start off as favourites to win the TIT vs WAR live match as per the TIT vs WAR match prediction.

Please note that the above TIT vs WAR Dream11 prediction is made according to our own analysis. The TIT vs WAR Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results in your games.

