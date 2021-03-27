Title-holders Mumbai Indians Unveil New Jersey Ahead Of IPL 2021 As They Eye Sixth Title

Mumbai Indians will be hoping for yet another memorable season in the upcoming IPL 2021 that gets underway on April 9 where they will be eyeing a third straight title. Ahead of the upcoming edition, MI have decided to unveil their brand new jersey.

IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians unveil their new jersey

On Saturday, 27th March, i.e. less than a couple of weeks before the cash-rich tournament gets underway, the title-holders unveiled their new jersey for the 14th edition of the marquee tournament. The five-time champions took to their official Twitter handle to confirm the same.

Here's a look at MI's brand new jersey for IPL 2021:

As per reports, the new jersey has been designed by fashion designers Shantanu & Nikhil and it captures the composition of five basic elements of the Universe --Earth, Water, Fire, Air, and Sky, each signifying the essence of the franchise.

Mumbai's new jersey evoked mixed reactions from the fans. While some of them liked it, there were others who did not find anything special or exceptional. Here are a few of the reactions.

MEEEEE ðŸ’™ — Bhavesh Rao (@bhaveshsrao) March 27, 2021

Yayayayaya — Sahith Goud Gottiparthi (@SahithGoudGott1) March 27, 2021

Yes.. ðŸ’™ðŸ’™ðŸ’™ðŸ’™ðŸ’™ðŸ’™â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ — R A G H U V E E R ðŸ’™ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ (@SiyolRaghuveer) March 27, 2021

Ahhhh LOVE IT ðŸ’™ — Ank (@The2HundredMan) March 27, 2021

Not that good — GAGAN ADITYA REDDY (@GAR3501) March 27, 2021

Jersey couldve had a bit more design to it, looks a bit too bland — Aditya Murugesh (@AcidicBlaster) March 27, 2021

Why not light blue yrrðŸ˜¢ — manish maurya (@manishm115) March 27, 2021

Mumbai Indians in IPL 2021

The title-holders will kickstart their IPL 2021 campaign when they lock horns with the three-time finalists Royal Challengers Bangalore in Chennai on April 9. The Mumbai-based franchise will be hoping to continue their outstanding run in the marquee tournament in a quest to retain the title and win it for a record sixth time and if they succeed in doing so, then they will be the first and only team to have registered a hat-trick of title wins in the history of the Indian Premier League.

After MI had successfully retained their title last season in the UAE, the Rohit-Sharma-led side became the second team after three-time winners Chennai Super Kings (2010-2011) to register back-to-back title triumphs in the cash-rich tournament.