IPL 2020 Live Updates: Title-holders Mumbai Look To Continue Their Splendid Run

Title-holders Mumbai will be hoping to continue their splendid run when they lock horns with Rajasthan in Match 20 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. The two sides have had contrasting last games. While Mumbai won their previous two matches comprehensively, Rajasthan were thumped in their last two encounters.
Mumbai and Rajsthan are placed second and fifth respectively in the Dream11 IPL 2020 points table. While the reigning champions have won three and lost two matches, the former champions have emerged victorious in two games and have faced as many losses. Both sides are packed with some prominent players in the shortest format of the game, which is why an exciting contest is on the cards.
According to the Mumbai vs Rajasthan head to head record, both teams have faced each other on 21 instances and there is nothing that separates the two sides. Both Mumbai and Rajasthan have won 10 games each. One of their games during the 2009 season in South Africa was abandoned without a ball being bowled. The two sides didn't face each other in the UAE when the cash-rich league was moved to the country for its initial phase.
As far as the recent Mumbai vs Rajasthan head to head record is concerned, it is Rajasthan who hold the upper hand with four wins in the last five matches. During the last edition of the tournament, both teams battled it out in two league games where Rajasthan emerged victorious on both occasions. They first won the away game by four wickets and also triumphed in the reverse fixture by five wickets. Mumbai's average score against Rajasthan is 161 while the opponents' is slightly lesser with 159.
According to the Mumbai vs Rajasthan head to head record, it is Quinton de Kock who has been prolific against Rajasthan. Quinton de Kock has scored 214 runs against Rajasthan in just four innings at a stunning average of 53.50. Quinton de Kock also has two fifties to his name. Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma is the top scorer for his side in the games against Rajasthan with 455 runs to his name.
On the other hand, for Rajasthan, it is skipper Steve Smith who leads the top-scorers charts against Mumbai with 412 runs in 11 innings at a brilliant average of 51.50 and four half-centuries. Jos Buttler is another player to watch out for in the Mumbai vs Rajasthan live contest. The Englishman has played just three innings against Mumbai, however, he has scored 189 runs against them at a blistering average of 94.50 and strike-rate of 181.73.
As far as bowlers are concerned, Kieron Pollard is the leading wicket-taker for Mumbai against Rajasthan with 10 scalps to his name. For Rajasthan, it is Jofra Archer who has bagged the most number of wickets against Mumbai with the right-arm pacer accounting for 9 wickets.
