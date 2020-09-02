TKR Vs SKN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Caribbean Premier League 2020 Live Info

Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) are all set to take on St Kitts and Nevis Patriots (SKN) in the 23rd match of the Caribbean Premier League 2020. The match between the two teams will be played at Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba on Wednesday, September 2, at 7:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our TKR vs SKN Dream11 prediction, TKR vs SKN Dream11 team and TKR vs SKN Dream11 top picks.

TKR vs SKN Dream11 prediction and preview

With a perfect record of seven wins in seven games, the Trinbago Knight Riders seem unlikely to put a wrong foot in their campaign. The same cannot be said about St Kitts and Nevis Patriots. Both the teams are at the opposite ends on the points table with the Patriots being the last on the table as they have only managed a single win in seven matches. It will be interesting to see if the Patriots turnaround their fortunes and stage a comeback by getting a one-up against the best team of the tournament so far.

TKR vs SKN Dream11 prediction: Squads for the TKR vs SKN Dream11 team

TKR vs SKN Dream11 prediction: TKR vs SKN Dream11 team: TKR squad

Andre Russell, Sandeep Lamichhane, Carlos Brathwaite, Rovman Powell, Glenn Phillips, Chadwick Walton, Oshane Thomas, Asif Ali, Fidel Edwards, Preston McSween, Jermaine Blackwood, Nicholas Kirton, Ramaal Lewis, Nkrumah Bonner, Veerasammy Permaul, Ryan Persaud, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

TKR vs SKN Dream11 prediction: TKR vs SKN Dream11 team: SKN squad

Chris Lynn, Evin Lewis, Joshua Da Silva, Denesh Ramdin, Ben Dunk, Sohail Tanvir, Nick Kelly, Rayad Emrit, Imran Khan, Jon-Russ Jaggesar, Alzarri Joseph, Kieran Powell, Ish Sodhi, Sheldon Cottrell, Jahmar Hamilton, Dominic Drakes, Colin Archibald

TKR vs SKN Dream11 prediction: TKR vs SKN Dream11 top picks

Evin Lewis

Colin Munro

Ben Dunk

Sunil Narine

TKR vs SKN Dream11 prediction: TKR vs SKN Dream11 team

Wicket-keeper: Denesh Ramdin

Batsman: Ben Dunk (vice-captain), Evin Lewis, Colin Munro, Darren Bravo

All-rounders: Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo, Sunil Narine (Captain)

Bowlers: Russ Jaggesar, Rayad Emrit Khary Pierre

TKR vs SKN Dream11 prediction: TKR vs SKN match prediction

As per our TKR vs SKN Dream11 prediction, TKR will be favourites to win the match riding on their unbeaten streak in the league.

Note: The TKR vs SKN Dream11 prediction, TKR vs SKN Dream11 top picks and TKR vs SKN Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The TKR vs SKN Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

