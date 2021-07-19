TNPL 2021 Live Streaming: Where To Watch Lyca Kovai Kings Vs Salem Spartans Match?

The fifth edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League is all set to begin from today (July 19) after a gap of one year due to the COVID-19 crisis. The first match of the season will be played between Salem Spartans and Lyca Kovai Kings at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The new schedule was announced by the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) earlier this month after it was forced to postpone the 2020 edition of the league due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Chepauk Super Gillies will defend their title from 2019 in the latest edition of the southern state-based tournament, which will be held between July 19 and August 15 this year.

Where to watch TNPL 5?

All matches will be live telecast on the Star Sports network. The matches will be broadcast in multiple languages across various channels of the Star network. TNPL 5 matches will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

When will the match start?

The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 pm IST with the toss slated to occur 30 minutes before at 7:00 pm IST.

Key players:

Salem Spartans - Vijay Shankar, Murugan Ashwin, Abhishek Tanwar

Lyca Kovai Kings - Shahrukh Khan, T Natarajan

Full squad:

Salem Spartans: Periyasamy G, Vijay Shankar, Sushil U (Wicketkeeper), Suganesh M, R Karthikeyan, Rathnam A V R, Praanesh B, Murugan Ashwin, Lokesh Raj T D, Kishoor G, Gopinath K H, Karthikeyan R, Ganesh Moorthi M, Daryl S Ferrario (Captain), Boopalan S, Akshay V Srinivas, Abishiek S, Abhinav Vishnu, Aarif A, Washinton Sundar, Shubham Mehta, Vijay Kumar.

Lyca Kovai Kings: Gowjith Subash, Suresh Kumar, Atheeq-ur-Rahman, K Vignesh, Manish G R, Yudheeswaran V, Ganga Sridhar Raju, Mukilesh U, Anandakumar S, Ajith Ram S, Nishanth Kumar Alwar, Kavin R (Wicketkeeper), Selva Kumaran, Shahrukh Khan (Captain), Aravindh G, Srinivasan E, Sai Sudharsan, Ashwin Venkataraman, Abhishek Tanwar, Shijit Chandran, T Natarajan, Divakar R.

Image: TNPL/Website