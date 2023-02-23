The Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2023 Auction is hosting its first-ever player auction on February 23 and February 24 in Mahabalipuram. A total of 942 players from the state were set to go under the hammer at the auction, including several big names. While the highest base price for players at the auction is INR 10 lakh, prominent players like Ravichandran Ashwin, Narayan Jagadeesan, and Shahrukh Khan were retained by their franchises.

Price-division for players

Category A - INR 10 lakh (Players with International caps)

Category B - INR 6 lakh (Players with BCCI domestic caps)

Category C - INR 3 lakh (Players not it Category A or B but have over 30 caps in TNPL)

Category D - INT 1.5 lakh (Other players)

Where is the TNPL Auction 2023 being held?

The Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2023 Auction is being held in Mahabalipuram.

When will the inaugural TNPL Auction 2023 take place?

The inaugural Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2023 Auction is scheduled to held on February 23 and 24. The auction process is set to begin at 12 PM IST onwards.

How to watch the live telecast of the TNPL 2023 Auction?

The live telecast of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2023 Auction will be available on Star Sports Tamil.

How to watch the live streaming of the TNPL 2023 Auction?

The live-streaming of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2023 Auction is available on FanCode.