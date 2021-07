TNPL Schedule 2021 And Full Time Table: Check Dates, Timing And Live Streaming Details

The much-awaited Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) will begin on July 19 after getting permission from the state government. All 32 matches will be played at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium, also called Chepauk Stadium with the final on August 15. The big event will be a 28-day affair.

The Twenty20 league features eight teams: Dindigul Dragons, Chepauk Super Gillies, Salem Spartans, LYCA Kovai Kings, Ruby Trichy Warriors, Nellai Royal Kings, iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans and Siechem Madurai Panthers.

TNPL 2021 full schedule, date and time

July 19, Monday, 07.30 PM: LYCA Kovai Kings vs Salem Spartans July 20, Tuesday, 07.30 PM: Chepauk Super Gillies vs iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans July 21, Wednesday, 07.30 PM: Nellai Royal Kings vs Ruby Trichy Warriors July 22, Thursday, 07.30 PM: Dindigul Dragons vs Siechem Madurai Panthers July 23, Friday, 07.30 PM: Ruby Trichy Warriors vs LYCA Kovai Kings July 24, Saturday, 03.30 PM: Chepauk Super Gillies vs Nellai Royal Kings July 24, Saturday, 07.30 PM: iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Salem Spartans July 25, Sunday, 03.30 PM: Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Ruby Trichy Warriors July 25, Sunday, 07.30 PM: LYCA Kovai Kings vs Dindigul Dragons July 26, Monday, 07.30 PM: Nellai Royal Kings vs iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans July 27, Tuesday, 07.30 PM: Dindigul Dragons vs Ruby Trichy Warriors July 28, Wednesday, 03.30 PM: Salem Spartans vs Chepauk Super Gillies July 28, Wednesday, 07.30 PM: Siechem Madurai Panthers vs LYCA Kovai Kings July 29, Thursday, 07.30 PM: Ruby Trichy Warriors vs iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans July 30, Friday, 07.30 PM: Dindigul Dragons vs Siechem Madurai July 31, Saturday, 03.30 PM: LYCA Kovai Kings vs iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans July 31, Saturday, 07.30 PM: Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Nellai Royal Kings August 1, Sunday, 03.30 PM: Salem Spartans vs Ruby Trichy Warriors August 1, Sunday, 07.30 PM: Chepauk Super Gillies vs Dindigul Dragons August 2, Monday, 07.30 PM: iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Siechem Madurai Panthers August 3, Tuesday, 07.30 PM: Nellai Royal Kings vs Dindigul Dragons August 4, Wednesday, 07.30 PM: Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Chepauk Super Gillies August 5, Thursday, 07.30 PM: Salem Spartans vs Nellai Royal Kings August 6, Friday, 07.30 PM: Chepauk Super Gillies vs LYCA Kovai Kings August 7, Saturday, 03.30 PM: iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Dindigul Dragons August 7, Saturday, 07.30 PM: Salem Spartans vs Siechem Madurai Panthers August 8, Sunday, 03.30 PM: LYCA Kovai Kings vs Nellai Royal Kings August 8, Sunday, 07.30 PM: Ruby Trichy Warriors vs Chepauk Super Gillies August 10, Tuesday, 07.30 PM: Qualifier 1 August 11, Wednesday, 07.30 PM: Eliminator August 13, Friday, 07.30 PM: Qualifier 2 August 15, Sunday, 07.30 PM: Finals

Where to watch TNPL 2021 matches live on TV and online?

All the matches will be broadcast by Star India. The live broadcast will be available on Star Sports 1 Tamil and one of their English channels. The matches will be live-streamed on Hotstar.

The tournament was cancelled last year due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. All matches this season will be played in Chepauk Stadium ground and will not have any spectators.