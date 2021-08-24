Last Updated:

Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Indian Cricketers Send Wishes To Para-athletes Ahead Of Tournament

After finishing the Tokyo Olympics with seven medals, the expectations will be high from the team India in the upcoming Tokyo Paralympics 2020

Azhar Mohamed
After the successful conclusion of the Tokyo Olympics 2020, it’s time for the Paralympics to hit the sporting world from this week. The Tokyo Paralympics 2020 will kick off on August 24 in the capital of Japan. A total of 539 events in 22 sports will take place and the event will conclude on September 6.

Team India will be taking part in nine sports in the showpiece event. A total of 54 athletes will participate in the event and will look to emulate the performances of Indian athletes in the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics. Ahead of the event, the Indian cricketers' took to social media to wish the Indian contingent for the upcoming event.

Wishing the team on Twitter, Virat Kohli wrote, “Sending my best wishes and support to the contingent at the Tokyo Paralympics. I am cheering for each one of you and I am sure you will make us proud. #TeamIndia #Praise4Para #Tokyo2020.” While Indian opening batsman KL Rahul too wished luck for the Indian Team participating in the Paralympics. In his recent tweet, he wrote- “Wishing our Indian contingent all the luck for the Paralympics. Best wishes and make India proud” and so did Shubman Gill too. 

After finishing the Tokyo Olympics with seven medals, the expectations will be high from the Indian contingent in the upcoming Tokyo Paralympics 2020. In 2016, India managed to win two gold medals, one silver, and one bronze medal. 

Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Team India's schedule for opening day 

August 27, Friday

  • Archery: Men's and women's recurve ranking round W1 - 5:30 AM IST
  • Archery Women's recurve and compound open ranking round - 5:30 AM IST
  • Swimming: Men's 200 m individual medley S7 - 6:30 AM IST
  • Table Tennis: Women's Singles Class 3 eliminations - 8:10 AM IST
  • Powerlifting: Men's 65 kg- Jaideep Deswal - 9:30 AM IST
  • Archery Men's recurve and compound open ranking round - 10:30 AM IST
  • Powerlifting Women's 50 kg- Sakina Khatun -3:00 PM IST

