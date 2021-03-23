Tom Curran Surprises Fans With New Accessory, Earns Comparisons With Top Pacer

England pacer Tom Curran turned up with a new accessory against India in the first ODI in Pune. The 26-year-old was seen wearing a black headband as he bowled his quota of 10 overs against the hosts. Remarkably, his latest fashion choice reminded a legion of fans of a certain South African legend.

After witnessing Tom Curran in action on Tuesday, March 23, several fans took to Twitter and compared the fast bowler with South African pace legend Dale Steyn. The two cricketers resembled in style, looks and even in bowling action, according to some fans on the microblogging site. Here is a look at some of the hilarious reactions and comparisons between Tom Curran and Dale Steyn.

why am I mistaking tom curran for dale steyn every single time ðŸ˜­ðŸ˜­ðŸ˜­ — shivvs stan account ðŸ³ï¸‍ðŸŒˆ (@novaturieant) March 23, 2021

Tom Curran who? Good to see Dale Steyn in Action ðŸ˜´ pic.twitter.com/h0sYuoRfkz — â˜… (@ms_dopamine248) March 23, 2021

Tom Curran has copied Dale Steyn's run-up, his bowling action, even his hairband.



Unfortunately he has also copied Steyn's current bowling form, not his peak bowling form! ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ — Bubba Gump Shrimp Company (@wildcardgyan) March 23, 2021

India vs England 1st ODI updates

At the half-way stage, India posted 317-5 from their 50 overs. Tom Curran may have resembled Dale Steyn in style, but could not replicate his peak form as he conceded 63 runs without a wicket from his 10 overs. His younger brother Sam Curran also went wicketless in his 10-over spell. Ben Stokes was the pick of the bowlers for England as he claimed figures of 3-34.

For the hosts, Shikhar Dhawan (98) and Virat Kohli (56) slammed their respective half-centuries. Debutant Krunal Pandya (58*) later launched an all-out attack alongside KL Rahul (62*) against the helpless England bowlers in the final 10 overs of the innings. The duo formed 112 runs from just 57 balls in their partnership.

Dale Steyn IPL comment

In other news, Pakistan Super League (PSL) found themselves on cloud nine after Dale Steyn praised the tournament over other recognisable leagues like the Indian Premier League (IPL). The legendary pacer gave an interview where he compared the quality of cricket in the PSL to that in the IPL. The Dale Steyn IPL comment reads: “playing in IPL is less rewarding” because there is not enough “importance on cricket” there when compared to tournaments like the PSL. Earlier, Steyn also opted himself out of the IPL 2021 season.

