Tom Curran's Selection Over Shimron Hetmyer ANGERS Fans As DC Batters Crumble Against RR

Fans of IPL team Delhi Capitals have taken to social media and expressed their disappointment at the selection of English all-rounder Tom Curran over Shimron Hetmyer. The Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals have taken to the field after being asked to bat as they locked horns against Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. Playing in their third match of the ongoing IPL 2021, Rishabh Pant's team have come under massive criticism after the team management decided to play Tom Curran as the fourth foreigner against Rajasthan Royals.

Ricky Ponting and co. decided to retain Marcus Stionis, Chris Woakes and Tom Curran while bringing in Kagiso Rabada, who missed the first game due to being under quarantine after featuring for South Africa against Pakistan. Fans have questioned the team's decision to retain Tom Curran and sacrifice Shimron Hetmyer to bring Kagiso Rabada in the playing 11. They have taken to Twitter to express their disappointment as fans believe that the team managed should have retained Hetmyer to strengthen the batting.

Bring in Lalit Yadav to bolster finishing, and then take two steps back by dropping Hetmyer & Mishra, while keeping Rahane & Tom Curran in the XI.



Not impressed with the XI one bit. Very disappointed. — Gurkirat Singh Gill (@gurkiratsgill) April 15, 2021

Delhi trusting Tom Curran like Rajasthan trusts Jaydev Unadkat ðŸ¤¦ðŸ»‍â™‚ï¸ Worst for Delhi is that they sacrificed Hetmyer for him — Udit (@udit_buch) April 15, 2021

If anyone was supposed to go out to make a space for Rabada, it was Tom Curran. You don't keep a player in the XI because he makes decorative coffee for you. — Jaanvi ðŸ (@ThatCric8Girl) April 15, 2021

What is this obsession with Tom Curran? Could have have easily kept Shimron Hetmyer at 3 and brought in Indian pacer like Umesh Yadav/Ishant Sharma for Ajinkya Rahane. #DC — Manish (@iHitman55) April 15, 2021

IPL 2021 live score: RR vs DC live

Delhi Capitals suffered from a major setback as Jaydev Unadkat ran through the team's top order. The left-arm fast bowler claimed three wickets in his spell while giving away just 15 runs in his full quota. The 29-year-old Saurashtra player dismissed the top order of Delhi Capitals, taking the wickets of Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan and Ajinkya Rahane with the Indian trio having no answer against Jaydev Unadkat's length and the excellent variety of pace.

After a poor start to the first half of the innings, Delhi Capitals have managed to steady their sinking ship as team captain Rishabh Pant was joined by debutant Lait Yadav on the crease after the dismissal of Marcus Stoinis. The duo managed to stitch a fine 50-run stand from just 33 balls. Even though Tom Curran ended up with a 16-ball 21, the Royals bowlers were disciplined enough to keep the Capitals to 147-8 after 20 overs. It will be interesting to see if Curran delivers with the ball to take the Capitals to an unlikely victory.