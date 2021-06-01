Trent Boult Expresses Desire To Take Part In Remainder Of IPL 2021 If Given A Chance

New Zealand pacer Trent Boult on Monday expressed his desire to play in the remainder of IPL 2021 after its proposed resumption in September this year. Boult has said that he would like to complete the season from where he left before exiting India earlier last month. Boult was flown to New Zealand after the suspension of IPL 2021 due to a breach of COVID-19 bio-bubbles of multiple franchises. Boult, during a virtual press conference, said he if he gets an opportunity, he would love to finish the IPL 2021 campaign.

"It's (India) a beautiful place to go, I obviously have experienced India a lot, the fans and culture too but it was different this time, obviously very quiet, the usual hum around the streets, the fans were just not there. It was differently different to play half of the tournament. Looks like it is moving forward to the UAE, it was held very nicely last year there. If I'll get a chance I'll be looking forward to finishing that campaign off myself," Boult was quoted as saying by ANI.

Boult, who moved to Mumbai Indians from Delhi Capitals last year, has been having an exceptional IPL ever since. He finished as the leading wicket-taker for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020 and also helped the Blues lift the coveted trophy for a record fifth time with an amazing spell in the final against his former teammates.

Availability of foreign players a concern?

Ever since the BCCI has announced the resumption of IPL 2021, the availability issue of foreign players has become a concern for franchises and the board. The England Cricket Board (ECB) has confirmed that its players will not be available to take part in the remainder of IPL 2021 because of prior commitments under ICC's Future Tour Programme (FTP). The Australian cricket board has said it is yet to discuss IPL participation with the players and will only do it once they get back together as a group ahead of their West Indies tour.

Earlier, Australian pacer Pat Cummins had said that he will not take part in the second leg of IPL 2021 without citing any reason for the same. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has also confirmed that Shakib Al-Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman will not be granted permission to take part in the remainder of IPL 2021 because of international commitments. According to reports, the BCCI is expected to discuss the availability of players with all concerned foreign boards before taking any decision on the issue.

(Image Credit: PTI)

