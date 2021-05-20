TRV Vs DDC Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, Darwin And District T20 2021 Preview

Tracy Village and Darwin District Cricket are set to face each other in the Darwin and District T20 tournament. The match will be played at the DXC Arena at 5:30 PM local time (1:30 PM IST) on Thursday, May 20. Here is our TRV vs DDC Dream11 prediction, TRV vs DDC Dream11 team, TRV vs DDC best team and TRV vs DDC player record.

TRV vs DDC match preview

Both teams received a bye in their first Pool B fixture and so this will be their opening match in this year's competition. Last year, both teams were placed in Group A and Tracy Village lost all their three matches to finish at the bottom of their group. On the other hand, Darwin District Cricket finished second in their group and lost in the semi-final to eventual runners-up Waratah. This being a new season both teams will look not only to make a winning start to their campaign but also improve their performance as the tournament progresses. This should be a good contest to watch.

TRV vs DDC weather report

The condition will be mostly cloudy but there will be no chance of rain during the match. The wind gusts will be around 19 km/h with temperatures hovering around 30 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. Since no showers are expected during the match, both the teams will get to play the full quota of overs, making it tough to make the TRV vs DDC Dream11 prediction.

TRV vs DDC pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks a little more like a bowling-friendly wicket, where bowlers will have their say in the contest. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to keep the match evenly contested. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets.

TRV vs DDC player record

For Tracy Village, Coby Edmondstone and Jackson Edmondstone played well last season and the two of them will be expected to do well this season as well. For Darwin District Cricket, Beau Webster and Jacob Dickman played really well last season. The team will once again be hoping for these two players to do well in this season as well.

TRV vs DDC best team

TRV vs DDC Dream11 prediction

As per our TRV vs DDC Dream11 prediction, DDC will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The TRV vs DDC player record and as a result, the TRV vs DDC best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The TRV vs DDC Dream11 team and TRV vs DDC Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.