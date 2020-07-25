TST Vs TU Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Tallinn Live Game Info

Tallinn Stallions will square off against Tallinn United in Match 4 of the ECS T10 Tallinn Tournament on Saturday, July 25. The TST vs TU Dream11 match will be played at the Estonian National Cricket & Rugby Ground in Tallinn. The TST vs TU Dream11 match will commence at 6:00 PM (IST). Here is a look at our TST vs TU Dream11 prediction, TST vs TU Dream11 team and TST vs TU Dream11 top picks.

TST vs TU Dream11 prediction: ECS T10 Tallinn Tournament preview

The ECS T10 action now shifts to Estonia as the Tallinn T10 League will commence at the National Cricket & Rugby Ground. The Match 4 of the ECS T10 Tallinn tournament will feature Tallinn Stallions locking horns against Tallinn United. Both sides will look to secure a win in this fixture and gain some momentum. The contest will be exciting as there are some talented players in both the teams.

TST vs TU Dream11 prediction: TST vs TU squads

TST vs TU Dream11 prediction: TST squad

Shan Malik, Sajib Sharma, Arslan Amjed, Saif Ur Rehman, Abdul Saboor, Muhammad Rizwan, Ali Masood, Ehtesham Sheikh, Junaid Qazi, Obaid Anwar, Mujtaba Bashir, Mohsin Naqvi, Bilal Masud, Usama Shikder, Wahid Nazir, Sultan Mahmud, Adeel Shabir

TST vs TU Dream11 prediction: TU squad

Mayur Borgaonkar, Arslan Amjed, Saif Ur Rehman, Rifaq Khan, Ankur Patel, Murali Obili, Aditya Panwar, Ashish Rana, Arun Prakash, Krishan Rajput, Wasif Shabbir, Vinod Kunwar, Anurag Poudel, Nand Lal, Taimoor Khan

TST vs TU Dream11 prediction: TST vs TU Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Mayur Borgaonkar

Batsmen: Arslan Amjed, Saif Ur Rehman (Captain), Ankur Patel

All-rounders: Murali Obili, Ali Masood, Aditya Panwar (Vice-captain)

Bowlers: Ashish Rana, Obaid Anwar, Arun Prakash, Mujtaba Bashir

TST vs TU Dream11 prediction

TST start off as favourites to win the TST vs TU live match.

Please note that the above TST vs TU Dream11 prediction, TST vs TU Dream11 team and TST vs TU Dream11 top picks are based on our own analysis. The TST vs TU Dream11 team, TST vs TU Dream11 top picks and TST vs TU Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

IMAGE COURTESY: ICC.COM