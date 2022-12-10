Twitter Goes Into Meltdown As Ishan Kishan Shatters Multiple Records In Whirlwind 210

Ishan Kishan on Saturday scripted history as he became the fourth Indian batter to score a double century in One-Day Internationals. Ishan achieved the feat during the 3rd ODI against Bangladesh as he smashed 210 off 131 balls. Only Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, and Rohit Sharma are the Indian batters to have scored a double hundred in ODI cricket. Meanwhile, Ishan also broke the record of West Indies legend Chris Gayle as he scored the fastest-ever double century in ODIs.

Ishan is also the youngest cricketer to score a double century in ODIs. Ishan's knock was made up of 24 boundaries and 10 sixes, which he scored with a strike rate of 160.30. Twitter has been flooded with reactions from all over the world with people appreciating Ishan's incredible milestone in 50-over cricket.

Among those who took to the micro-blogging platform to laud Ishan's knock is former India cricketer Virender Sehwag. Ishan's teammates Suyrakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya also shared appreciation posts.

That’s the way to do it. Brilliant from Ishan Kishan. This is the approach that will do Team India a world of good. #INDvsBAN pic.twitter.com/PepchFwFF1 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 10, 2022

This is the way to play one day cricket in this era India 🚀🚀🚀 #BANvIND — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) December 10, 2022

Outstanding! Well done Ishu 💯💯😘 So so proud of you baby! Well deserved 👏👏 @ishankishan51 pic.twitter.com/r8cjynGEqD — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) December 10, 2022

India vs Bangladesh, 3rd ODI

While India lost veteran opener, Shikhar Dhawan, cheaply for a mere three runs off eight balls in the 5th over, Ishan held his ground and provided a treat to the Indian fans. He took 85 balls to complete his maiden century for India in ODI cricket and became the first Indian opener to score an ODI century since Rohit Sharma’s 119 against Australia in January 2020. He received much-required support from former India captain Virat Kohli, who took a step back, allowing Ishan to go all out against the opposition bowlers.

Kohli is still intact in the middle at the time of writing and has scored his 72nd international century. He scored his first century since August 2019 in ODIs. Kohli is now the batter with the second-most number of centuries in international cricket. He has gone past former Australia captain Ricky Ponting's record of 71 centuries.

Image: Twitter/HardikPandya