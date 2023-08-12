Two Debutants Named In Shakib Al Hasan Led Bangladesh Squad For Upcoming Asia Cup 2023

The Asia Cup 2023 is just a few weeks away, as the respective teams will prepare for the upcoming ICC ODI World Cup 2023. Commencing on August 31, 2023, a total of six Asian teams will be playing ODI matches, including India, Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Afghanistan. The teams have started to announce their squads for the upcoming tournament.

3 things you need to know

Bangladesh won the 3-match ODI series against Afghanistan last month

Bangladesh are placed with Sri Lanka and Afghanistan in the Asia Cup 2023

Bangladesh will face Sri Lanka as their first match of the Asia Cup on August 31, 2023

Shakib Al Hasan will lead Bangladesh in the Asia Cup 2023, with two new young players joining the squad

Shakib Al Hasan will serve as the team's captain during the regional ODI competition, according to the Bangladesh Cricket Board's squad announcement for the upcoming Asia Cup in 2023. Fresh talent Tanzid Tamim and Shamim Hossain are notable additions, and Mahedi Hasan makes a comeback.

Choosing Shakib Al Hasan over Tamim Iqbal, who stepped down as ODI skipper due to injury before the Asia Cup, is a huge change. Tanzid Tamim makes his international debut after a brilliant Emerging Asia Cup performance in which he displayed three fifties.

Shamim, a young batsman who is a regular in Bangladesh's T20I lineup, also receives his first call-up to the ODI team. He has played in 17 T20Is and amassed 245 runs and a half-century. Mahedi Hasan, an all-rounder, returns to the squad after having played in 38 T20Is and three ODIs for the national side, with his latest ODI appearance being against New Zealand in March 2021.

Notably, the seasoned all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan will captain Bangladesh in the upcoming Asia Cup, the ODI series against New Zealand, and the World Cup in India. His new responsibilities add to his current responsibilities as the Test and T20I squad captain.

What is Bangladesh's squad for the Asia Cup 2023?

Shakib Al Hasan (c), Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mamhud, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Shamim Hossain, Afif Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Mohammad Naim.