Tymal Mills In England Squad For T20 World Cup? Here's What Mahela Jayawardene Thinks

Mahela Jayawardene speaking after his team the 'Southern Brave' won the inaugural season of The Hundred, said he believes that left-arm quick Tymal Mills should be considered for the T20 World Cup by England. Tymal Mills was great at the death overs and kept the batsmen at bay and conceded only 1.11 runs per ball at The Hundred with only Adam Milne having a better economy. Southern Brave won the season beating the Birmingham Phoenix in the final

The former Srilankan cricketer believes that the inclusion of the pacer will be a lot beneficial to the English team at the T20 World Cup and that he would be disappointed in case the seamer doesn't make it to the team. “I’d be disappointed if he’s not on that plane for the World Cup, you have some amazing talent in Chris Jordan but obviously Jofra [Archer] is not going to be available for the World Cup and I think CJ and him [Mills] had a very good partnership for us. It gives England a lot of good options going into the World Cup, especially in the UAE as well" the player was quoted saying to espncricinfo.

The left-arm quick is known to be injury-prone, something that might have had him ousted from the English squad, but Mahela Jayawardene believes that when fully fit, the player can be someone to reckon with. "Throughout the competition, he’s been fantastic. In the last two games, the eliminator and the final, I think he bowled 40 balls for 20-odd runs and didn’t give away a single boundary. In the shorter format of the game, he knows his skills and it's a hard skill that he's executing" the Sri Lankan veteran added.

The Hundred has exceeded expectations: Shane Warne

The first-ever edition of The Hundred concluded with the Oval Invincibles and Southern Brave claiming the women's and the men's titles respectively and spin legend Shane Warne thinks the tournament has exceeded expectations. "I think it has gone beyond expectations. The cricket that has been on display, the skill on display from all the different teams at various times, has been outstanding. To see full houses everywhere you go, on a Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday night in Birmingham, Manchester, London - it has been packed and the crowds have really got into it and I think it's been fantastic! It's only going to get bigger and better with every year" Shane Warne said.

Image credits: AP/PTI