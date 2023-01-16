'U-19 Looks Way Too Easy For Shafali': Verma Smashes 78 Runs Off 34 Balls In India's Win

Shafali Verma-led Indian team defeated UAE by 122 runs in the first edition of the Women's Under-19 T20 World being played in South Africa. In the match being played in Benoni, India scored a mammoth score of 219 runs by losing three wickets while batting first, in response UAE team could score 97 runs for just 5 wickets.

U-19 Women's T20 WC: Shafali Verma dominates UAE bowlers

Earlier, while batting first, the Indian girls took apart the UAE bowlers. The pair of captain Shafali Verma and Shweta Sehrawat scored 111 runs in just 8.3 overs. While captain Shafali Verma scored 78 runs in 34 balls with the help of 12 fours and 4 sixes, Shweta Sehrawat remained unbeaten till the end after scoring 70 runs in 49 balls with the help of 10 fours. Richa Ghosh also scored a blistering 49.

In response, the United Arab Emirates team could score only 97 runs losing only 5 wickets. Mahika Gaur scored 26 runs for UAE while Lavanya Keny contributed 24 runs and Tirth Satish contributed 16 runs. For India, Shabnam, Tethus Sadhu, Mannat Kashyap, and Parshvi Chopra took one wicket each.

With this win, India have confirmed their place in the Super-6 and they are on top of Group D. After defeating UAE, the Indian team has become the first team in the history of the Women's Under-19 World Cup to score more than 200 runs.

India had earlier defeated hosts South Africa by 7 wickets in their first match. Shweta Sehrawat batted brilliantly in this match for India and scored 92 runs in just 57 balls as India won the match with 21 balls to spare. Captain Shafali Verma also scored 49 runs in just 16 balls in this match.

India will now play its next match against Scotland on January 18 in Benoni itself.

The way Indian girls are playing in this competition, it would not be wrong to say that they are one of the strong contenders to win this title all the players are playing fearlessly and look comfortable in the middle. The way Shafali Verma is using the experience of her international career in this competition is commendable and it can also be a reason for India to become favourites to win the title.