U-19 Team’s Victory Provides Added Inspiration To Win Elusive World Title: Harmanpreet Kaur

India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur says the success of the U-19 squad in South Africa will provide an extra dose of inspiration as her team chases an elusive ICC trophy in the Women's T20 World Cup beginning February 10.

India outplayed England to win the inaugural Women's U-19 T20 World Cup on Sunday. The Women's T20 World Cup will also be held in South Africa.

"The Under-19 team’s victory provides added inspiration. Winning any world title is huge and one will always remember this one since it was the inaugural edition of the championship. I congratulate the team for the historic victory and hope we can emulate them in the senior event," wrote Harmanpreet in her column for ICC.

India have never won a world title at the senior title, having reached the final thrice.

"We have senior players as well as young guns like Shafali Verma and Richa Ghosh, who are fresh from the Indian team’s victory at the Under-19 World Cup, play an attractive brand of cricket and now also have enough experience of top-class cricket.

"We have depth in batting and enough variety in bowling with Renuka Singh stepping up well in the pace department to do what is required against top teams," said the skipper.

India are currently competing in a tri-series in South Africa ahead of the mega event.

"I am sure this year’s tournament in South Africa will be ultra-competitive. Though Australia go into the tournament as favourites, there is very little separating other teams, promising close matches and high-class performances." India had lost 1-4 to Australia at home in December.

"Though we lost the series 4-1, there were enough thrills in the series for the thousands who thronged the Mumbai stadiums. The attendance in those matches also reflected the growing attention the women’s game has been able to attract in recent times.

"Now, it’s all about us putting to use our experiences, remaining focussed and not getting overawed at crucial junctures. We have confidence in our abilities and understand that we need to step up a level to be remembered as a world-beating Indian side," she added.

