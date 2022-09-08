Naseem Shah's heroics with the bat in the final over saw Pakistan edging out Afghanistan by one wicket in the Asia Cup Super 4 match to book their place in the Asia Cup 2022 final. The victory also meant India and Afghanistan got knocked out of the tournament. The Pakistan vs Afghanistan match also witnessed tempers flaring among the players from both teams and also the supporters present inside the Sharjah cricket stadium.

PAK vs AFG turns ugly both on-field & off-field

According to an ANI report, the fight between Pakistan and Afghanistan supporters started after Afghanistan lost the match to Pakistan.

United Arab Emirates | Clashes were reported between Afghanistan and Pakistan supporters after Afghanistan lost the match to Pakistan in Sharjah. Afghan fans allegedly started damaging Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Afghan fans allegedly hit Pakistani fans inside the stadium. — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2022

Afghanistan fans allegedly started damaging Sharjah Cricket Stadium and also attack Pakistan fans inside the stadium. The video of the incident during PAK vs AFG match is going viral on social media.

After the Afg Pak World Cup match last year I decided I would never watch another game between these two teams at the stadium. pic.twitter.com/JrJnpmUP09 — Twitt.Arhum (@arhuml92) September 7, 2022



Besides the fans, heated exchange also took place between Afghan seamer Fareed Ahmed and Pakistan batsman Asif Ali. The incident happened when Ali was walking back to the dugout as Fareed celebrated his wicket by pumping his fist. Unimpressed with the celebration, Asif Ali stared at the bowler but Fareed did not budge and also stared back at Ali, who shoved him off. Despite getting shoved, the Afghan bowler continued to stare, with Ali even raising his bat in what looked like he would strike the bowler any moment. The players and umpire had to intervene before the moment got out of hands.

Pakistan vs Afghanistan Asia Cup match highlights

Afghanistan, after being asked to bat first, saw openers Hazratullah Zazai (21) and wicket-keeper Rahmanullah Gurbaz (17) sharing 36 runs for the opening wicket before Haris Rauf broke the partnership taking wicket of Gurbaz in the fifth delivery of the fourth over. Zazai continued to attack Pakistan bowlers before perishing to Mohamad Hasnain. Karim Janat (15) and Ibrahim Zadran (35 off 37) steadied the inning taking Afghanistan to 72 for two in 10 overs.

Pakistan bowlers put pressure on Afghanistabn batters by not allowing to score runs. The move paid off as Janat was caught by Fakhar Zaman off Mohammad Nawaz in the 12th over. Najibullah Zadran started the innings pretty well but was diosmissed by Shadab Khan. Afghanistan skipper Mohammad Nabi departed for a first-ball duck. Ibrahim Zadran, tried to change pace of thegame with big shots however his innings was ut short by Rauf after having him caught behind stumps to Mohammad Rizwan. Rashid Khan cameo knock helped Afghanistan reach close to the 130-run mark.

Pakistan lost skipper Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman early in the run chase. Pakistan batters played big shots and looked to heading towards victory. However Afghanistan bowlers fought their way back picking up wickets at regular intervals. Mohammad Nabi's team looked in control of the match untill the last over. But, Naseem had other plans as he hit Fazalhaq Farooqi for two consecutive sixes to take Pakistan to Asia Cup 2022 final