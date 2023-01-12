Umpire Aleem Dar Gets Hit On The Ankle, Gets Foot Massage From Pakistan Player; Watch

In the 2nd ODI between Pakistan-New Zealand , a bizarre incident by witnessed by the cricket fans. Aleem Dar, who was officiating the match got hit on his ankle through a direct throw by Mohammed Wasim Jr. The incident took place in 36th over of New Zealand innings when Glenn Phillips played a shot off Haris Rauf's delivery towards the deep square leg. Mohammed Wasim Jr. collected the ball and threw the ball which went on to hit the umpire's leg.

Aleem Dar was looking at whether the batters were running on the pitch and while he tried to take evasive action, it was all too late and the ball clattered into his right foot near the ankle. He seemed to be visibly angered by the incident, and immediately threw bowler Haris Rauf's sweater in anger

Pacer Naseem Shah was quick to come to Aleem Dar' aid, providing a massage to the umpire. The physios were also on hand to offer medical assistance.

Devon Conway plays a match winning innings

Opener Devon Conway's sparkling century helped New Zealand achieve a convincing 79-run win over Pakistan in the second one-day international in Karachi on Wednesday. The Kiwis have now tied the series 1-1, having earlier lost the first ODI by six wickets. The left-hander scored 101 and captain Kane Williamson made 85 before a collapse which saw New Zealand lose nine wickets for 78 runs and get restricted to 261 all out in 49.5 overs. Pakistan lost wickets at regular intervals as well and despite a fighting 79 from skipper Babar Azam, the home team were dismissed for 182.

The 3rd and the final ODI of the series will be played at the same venue, National Stadium in Karachi, on January 13. The stadium had also hosted 2 Test matches.