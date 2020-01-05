Umpire Aleem Dar's Cheery Sprint Across The Pitch Leaves Fans Guessing If He Smelt Biryani

We have seen players making a dash to the crease on the field, seen bowlers steaming in from their run-up but it was a sight for the fans at Sydney Cricket Ground when umpire Aleem Dar made a dash from one side of the pitch to the other. It was on Day three of the third Test between Australia and New Zealand when the Kiwis were toiling hard to hold their fort as Australia's bowling battery were trying their best to rattle and wrap up the Kiwis. Just before Nathan Lyon was going to bowl a fresh over, Aleem Dar made a hard and cheery sprint across the pitch while the Australian fielders were left in splits of laughter watching the official making a dash.

READ | Lyon Or Lion? Aussie Spinner Roars Over New Zealand As He Bags A Fifer

Aleem Dar makes a dash

READ | Ranji Trophy: Services Thrash Maharasthra By Innings And 94 Runs

Fans have hilarious reactions to Aleem's run

I think he smells biryani. — Leo (@osohaib) January 5, 2020

When biryani is cooked at home aleem be like... Wait wait I'm in 😂 — Kafeel Ahmed (@ikafeel_ahmed) January 5, 2020

Amazing umpire . Gentlemen ❤️💜 — SamiUllah Hanjra🇵🇰PTI (@SamiUlahHanjra) January 5, 2020

Aleem dar express 😎 — Avenger1 (@Avenger26390495) January 5, 2020

READ | Stoinis Fined For Homophobic Slur During Big Bash League

Lyon's Fifer Record

Australia ace-spinner Nathan Lyon roared over opposition New Zealand in the first innings of the second Test as he scalped five significant wickets to restrict the Blackcaps at 251. After putting up a mammoth total of 454 in the first innings, courtesy of Marnus Labuschagne's fine innings of 215 runs, the Aussie pacers were behind Lyon when it came to clearing the Blackcaps' batsmen. Lyon cleared opener Tom Blundell and youngster Jeet Raval first and then got rid of the tail-end consisting of William Somerville, Neil Wagner and Matt Henry. Lyon bowled 30.4 overs, off which he gave away only 68 runs and bowled 10 maidens. The off-spinner now has a fifer against each team that he has ever faced and has 7 fifers against the Indians.

The 17th time Nathan Lyon has held up the ball in Test cricket.#AUSvNZ pic.twitter.com/sy2HQJCkRj — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 5, 2020

READ | Anil Kumble Reveals His 'golden' Moment In His 18-year Long Career