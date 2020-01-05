The Debate
The Debate
Umpire Aleem Dar's Cheery Sprint Across The Pitch Leaves Fans Guessing If He Smelt Biryani

Cricket News

Just before Lyon was going to bowl a fresh over, Aleem Dar made a hard and cheery sprint across the pitch while the Australian fielders were left in spliits

Written By Koushik Narayanan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Aleem

We have seen players making a dash to the crease on the field, seen bowlers steaming in from their run-up but it was a sight for the fans at Sydney Cricket Ground when umpire Aleem Dar made a dash from one side of the pitch to the other. It was on Day three of the third Test between Australia and New Zealand when the Kiwis were toiling hard to hold their fort as Australia's bowling battery were trying their best to rattle and wrap up the Kiwis. Just before Nathan Lyon was going to bowl a fresh over, Aleem Dar made a hard and cheery sprint across the pitch while the Australian fielders were left in splits of laughter watching the official making a dash. 

Aleem Dar makes a dash 

Fans have hilarious reactions to Aleem's run

Lyon's Fifer Record

Australia ace-spinner Nathan Lyon roared over opposition New Zealand in the first innings of the second Test as he scalped five significant wickets to restrict the Blackcaps at 251. After putting up a mammoth total of 454 in the first innings, courtesy of Marnus Labuschagne's fine innings of 215 runs, the Aussie pacers were behind Lyon when it came to clearing the Blackcaps' batsmen.  Lyon cleared opener Tom Blundell and youngster Jeet Raval first and then got rid of the tail-end consisting of William Somerville, Neil Wagner and Matt Henry. Lyon bowled 30.4 overs, off which he gave away only 68 runs and bowled 10 maidens. The off-spinner now has a fifer against each team that he has ever faced and has 7 fifers against the Indians.

Published:
COMMENT
