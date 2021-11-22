Unmukt Chand Announces Marriage To Simran Khosla: 'Today, We Decided On Forever'

Unmukt Chand has decided on his 'forever'! The cricketer has taken the next step of his life, by tying the knot with Simran Khosla. The nuptials took place on Sunday.

The former World-Cup winning U-19 skipper made the announcement on social media. He shares pictures of the event, where the couple was dressed in their traditional best for their big day.

Unmukt Chand ties the knot with Simran Khosla

Unmukt Chand took to Twitter and Instagram to drop glimpses from the ceremony and captioned it, 'Today, we decided on forever.' He also highlighted the date, '21.11.21.' Tagging his wife, he also used the hashtag 'Sim Ran to Chand'.

In the pictures, the couple had donned stunning traditional attire with floral designs and Indian jewellery. The couple enjoyed a heartwarming moment in each other's arms and posed in different ways, to give some stylish candid pictures.

Simran shared the same post on her Instagram handle.

Some of the videos from the nuptials surfaced on social media. In one of them, they were seen taking their 'pheras', while their near and dear ones showered flower petals on them.

Unmukt Chand & Simran Khosla on professional front

Unmukt Chand had attained nationwide popularity for guiding India to victory in the 2012 U-19 World Cup. He also captained the India A side. He played for Delhi Dardevils and Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League.

However, he announced his retirement from Indian cricket in August this year. He did so to be eligible to play in the United States of America. Umukt played for the Silicon Valley Strikers, which emerged victorious in the Minor Cricket League in October.

He has now signed up for the Melbourne Renegades franchise. He will thus become the first Indian to play in the Australian Big Bash.

"Back to the place where it all began for me after 9 years! Been a roller coaster ride. Here I come Australia ! Looking forward @BBL @RenegadesBBL," he had shared on Twitter earlier this month.

The @RenegadesBBL make history with their latest #BBL11 signing - @UnmuktChand9 becomes the first ever male Indian player in the BBL! 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/bMlZ3xBgxP — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) November 4, 2021

Simran is a nutritionist, lifestyle coach and fitness trainer by profession. She seems to be have a fan following as she has 72.2 K followers on Instagram.