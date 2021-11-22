Last Updated:

Unmukt Chand Announces Marriage To Simran Khosla: 'Today, We Decided On Forever'

Cricketer Unmukt Chand announced his marriage to Simran Khosla and dropped pictures of the event on Sunday. 'Today, we decided on forever,' he captioned it.

Written By
Joel Kurian
Unmukt Chand, simran khosla

Image: Twitter/@UnmuktChand9


Unmukt Chand has decided on his 'forever'! The cricketer has taken the next step of his life, by tying the knot with Simran Khosla. The nuptials took place on Sunday.

The former World-Cup winning U-19 skipper made the announcement on social media. He shares pictures of the event, where the couple was dressed in their traditional best for their big day.

Unmukt Chand ties the knot with Simran Khosla

Unmukt Chand took to Twitter and Instagram to drop glimpses from the ceremony and captioned it, 'Today, we decided on forever.' He also highlighted the date, '21.11.21.' Tagging his wife, he also used the hashtag 'Sim Ran to Chand'.

In the pictures, the couple had donned stunning traditional attire with floral designs and Indian jewellery. The couple enjoyed a heartwarming moment in each other's arms and posed in different ways, to give some stylish candid pictures. 

READ | Unmukt Chand denies ex-Pakistani cricketer's claim he is eyeing cricket career in the USA

Simran shared the same post on her Instagram handle.

Some of the videos from the nuptials surfaced on social media. In one of them, they were seen taking their 'pheras', while their near and dear ones showered flower petals on them. 

READ | India's Unmukt Chand announces retirement; ex-U-19 World Cup winner likely to play for US

Unmukt Chand & Simran Khosla on professional front 

Unmukt Chand had attained nationwide popularity for guiding India to victory in the 2012 U-19 World Cup. He also captained the India A side. He played for Delhi Dardevils and Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League.

READ | Unmukt Chand opens up on move to retire from India; spills beans on 'unlucky' IPL stint

However, he announced his retirement from Indian cricket in August this year. He did so to be eligible to play in the United States of America. Umukt played for the Silicon Valley Strikers, which emerged victorious in the Minor Cricket League in October.

READ | Unmukt Chand's luck with duck continues, departs for zero runs in Minor League game in US

He has now signed up for the Melbourne Renegades franchise. He will thus become the first Indian to play in the Australian Big Bash. 

READ | BBL: Unmukt Chand set to make history by playing for Melbourne Renegades

"Back to the place where it all began for me after 9 years! Been a roller coaster ride. Here I come Australia ! Looking forward @BBL @RenegadesBBL," he had shared on Twitter earlier this month.

Simran is a nutritionist, lifestyle coach and fitness trainer by profession. She seems to be have a fan following as she has 72.2 K followers on Instagram. 

Tags: Unmukt Chand, India, Cricket
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com