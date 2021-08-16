Unmukt Chand's Luck With Duck Continues, Departs For Zero Runs In Minor League Game In US

Former India U-19 World Cup-winning captain Unmukt Chand did not have a bright start at the Minor Cricket League. Similar to his IPL debut, yet a little better, Unmukt Chand was forced to walk off the field for a duck after three deliveries. Unmukt Chand retired from Indian cricket earlier this week and relocated to the United States after signing a three-year contract with Major League Cricket (MLC).

Unmukt Chand's luck with duck continues

I don't think Unmukt Chand will be sharing this on his Instagram Stories anytime soon. Third-ball duck on @MiLCricket debut for the ex-India 2012 U19 World Cup winning captain. He was opening the batting for Silicon Valley Strikers in Morgan Hill, California today. pic.twitter.com/El0G1fLmP1 — Peter Della Penna (@PeterDellaPenna) August 15, 2021

The player has been seen as a big addition to the competition and has been spotted playing for Silicon Valley Strikers. The Major League was supposed to begin this year but has to be postponed until 2023. However, the Minor League has already begun in the United States and Unmukt made his debut for Strikers against San Diego Surf Riders on August 14. The opener got off to a bad start, departing for a three-ball duck after being bowled by Zubair Murad.

The ball nicked back in and through Chand's defence, and he was beaten on all ends. Although it was not the best start to his MCL career, he will aim to bounce back in his next outing. Despite his terrible performance, the Strikers triumphed by 15 runs. Former Sri Lanka cricketer Shehan Jayasuriya, who quit international cricket and relocated to the United States, excelled with the bat, scoring 74 off 62 balls.

Unmukt Chand excited to start his career in US

Unmukt Chand announced his retirement from Indian cricket and moved to the US in search of better opportunities. He stated that he is looking forward to starting his new journey in America and is excited to be a part of the MLC.

“I’m delighted to take the next step in my cricket career by being part of the long-term growth of American cricket and the launch of Major League Cricket,” said Unmukt Chand in a statement. Chand also added that he is aiming to help the sport grow in the region and claimed that the passion for cricket in the US is amazing. “I’m excited to have the opportunity to play for the Strikers in Minor League Cricket starting this weekend and help grow the sport locally in the Bay Area, where I have already seen an impressive passion for the game of cricket," added Unmukt Chand.

Image credits: Unmuktchand09 Twitter