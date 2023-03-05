UP Warriors Vs Gujarat Giants, WPL 2023 Highlights: Harris Helps UP Beat GG By 3 Wickets

Quick links:
Image: WPL
Harris has been named the player of the match for her outstanding knock towards the end. She hailed the new DRS rule for her success.
Grace Harris with her magnificent 59 off 26 balls helped UP Warriorz snatch a victory from the jaws of defeat.
Harris with her magnificent half-century helps UP Warriors steal the match from Gujarat Giants. UP win by 3 wickets.
Grace Harris reaches her maiden WPL fifty on her way to help UP Warriorz win the match.
Grace Harris is stealing the match from Gujarat Giants. She is nearing a half-century. She scored 20 runs in the 18th over.
Annabel Sutherland has dismissed Vaidya for 4 off 7 balls to take her maiden wicket in the match. UP struggling at 105/7 in 15.4 overs.
Garth has dismissed well-set Kiran Navgire and then removed Simran Shaikh to pick up her maiden WPL five-wicket haul.
Deepti Sharma has been dismissed for 11 off 16 balls by Mansi Joshi. UP Warriorz are 86/4 in 11.6 overs.
Kiran Navgire has scored her first fifty in the Women's Premier League. She is helping UP rebuild their innings with a partnership with Deepti Sharma.
Kiran Navgire is nearing her maiden WPL fifty. She has scored 47 off 36 balls. Warriorz are 79/3 in 10.3 overs.
Kim Garth has dismissed Tahlia McGrath for a duck to take three wickets in just one over. UP Warriorz are 20/3 in 3 overs.
Kim Garth has picked up her second wicket as she dismissed Shweta Sehrawat for 5 off 6 balls. UP Warriorz are 19/2 in 2.5 overs.
Kim Garth has dismissed Alyssa Healy for 7 off 8 balls. UP Warriorz are 13/1 in 2.1 overs.
Alyssa Healy and Shweta Sehrawat have opened the batting for UP Warriorz.
Gujarat Giants have scored 169/6 in 20 overs. They have set a target of 170 runs for Mumbai Indians.
Ashleigh Gardner has been dismissed by Deepti Sharma for 25 off 19 balls. Gujarat Giants are 120/5 in 15.2 overs.
Sushma Verma has been dismissed for 9 off 13 balls by Tahlia McGrath. Gujarat Giants are 76/4 in 10.3 overs.
Annabel Sutherland has been dismissed by Sophie Ecclestone for 8 off 10 balls. Gujarat Giants are 50/3 in 7.1 overs.
Sophie Ecclestone has dismissed Meghana for 24 off 15 balls. Gujarat Giants are 38/2 in 4.3 overs.
Sophia Dunkley has been dismissed by Deepti Sharma for 13 off 11 balls.
Sabbhineni Meghana and Sophia Dunkley provide a solid start to Gujarat Giants. They have scored 34 runs in 3.4 overs.
Gujarat Giants: Sophia Dunkley, Sushma Verma (wk), S Meghana, Hemalatha Dayalan, Sneh Rana (capt), Harleen Deol, Tanuja Kanwer, Annabel Sutherland, Mansi Joshi, Ashleigh Gardner.
UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy (wk/capt), Shweta Sehrawat, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Kiran Navgire, Devika Vaidya, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Anjali Sarvani.
Gujarat Giants won the toss and elected to bat first against UP Warriorz.
Toss for the match between UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants will take place shortly at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.
Gujarat Giants' captain Beth Mooney has been ruled out of the match after suffering an injury last night. Sneh Raha will captain the franchise in absence of Mooney.
UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy, Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Devika Vaidya, Deepti Sharma, Simran Shaikh, Shabnim Ismail, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Anjali Sarvani.
Gujarat Giants: Sophia Dunkley/Beth Mooney, S Meghana, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Sushma Verma, Annabel Sutherland, Dayalan Hemalatha, Georgia Wareham, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwar, Mansi Joshi.
UP Warriorz: Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Devika Vaidya, Tahlia Mcgrath, Shabnim Ismail, Grace Harris, Alyssa Healy, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Lauren Bell, Laxmi Yadav, Parshavi Chopra, S. Yashasri, Simran Shaikh.
Gujarat Giants: Sabbhineni Meghana, Beth Mooney (wk/c), Harleen Deol, Sophia Dunkley, Ashleigh Gardner, Ashwani Kumari, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sneh Rana, Mansi Joshi, Tanuja Kanwar, Monica Patel, Hurley Gala, Shabnam Md Shakil, Parunika Sisodia, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Sushma Verma, Kim Garth.