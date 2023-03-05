Last Updated:

UP Warriors Vs Gujarat Giants, WPL 2023 Highlights: Harris Helps UP Beat GG By 3 Wickets

UP Warriorz are currently locking horns against Gujarat Giants in Match 3 of the Women's Premier League.

Written By
Vishal Tiwari
UP Warriors vs Gujarat Giants

Image: WPL

pointer
23:19 IST, March 5th 2023
WPL 2023: Updated points table after end of Match 3

 

pointer
23:16 IST, March 5th 2023
Harris gets the POTM award!

Harris has been named the player of the match for her outstanding knock towards the end. She hailed the new DRS rule for her success. 

pointer
23:03 IST, March 5th 2023
It was Harris masterclass at the end today!

Grace Harris with her magnificent 59 off 26 balls helped UP Warriorz snatch a victory from the jaws of defeat. 

pointer
22:58 IST, March 5th 2023
Harris helps UP steal a win!

Harris with her magnificent half-century helps UP Warriors steal the match from Gujarat Giants. UP win by 3 wickets. 

pointer
22:58 IST, March 5th 2023
Harris scores a fifty!

Grace Harris reaches her maiden WPL fifty on her way to help UP Warriorz win the match. 

pointer
22:51 IST, March 5th 2023
Harris stealing the match from the Giants!

Grace Harris is stealing the match from Gujarat Giants. She is nearing a half-century. She scored 20 runs in the 18th over. 

pointer
22:29 IST, March 5th 2023
Annabel Sutherland takes her 1st wicket!

Annabel Sutherland has dismissed Vaidya for 4 off 7 balls to take her maiden wicket in the match. UP struggling at 105/7 in 15.4 overs. 

pointer
22:17 IST, March 5th 2023
Garth takes a fifer!

Garth has dismissed well-set Kiran Navgire and then removed Simran Shaikh to pick up her maiden WPL five-wicket haul.

pointer
22:17 IST, March 5th 2023
Deepti Sharma goes for 11!

Deepti Sharma has been dismissed for 11 off 16 balls by Mansi Joshi. UP Warriorz are 86/4 in 11.6 overs.  

pointer
22:11 IST, March 5th 2023
Kiran Navgire scores her first fifty!

Kiran Navgire has scored her first fifty in the Women's Premier League. She is helping UP rebuild their innings with a partnership with Deepti Sharma. 

pointer
22:06 IST, March 5th 2023
Kiran Navgire rebuild for UP!

Kiran Navgire is nearing her maiden WPL fifty. She has scored 47 off 36 balls. Warriorz are 79/3 in 10.3 overs. 

pointer
21:34 IST, March 5th 2023
Garth picks up 3 wickets in 1 over!

Kim Garth has dismissed Tahlia McGrath for a duck to take three wickets in just one over. UP Warriorz are 20/3 in 3 overs. 

pointer
21:30 IST, March 5th 2023
Shweta Sehrawat goes for 5!

Kim Garth has picked up her second wicket as she dismissed Shweta Sehrawat for 5 off 6 balls. UP Warriorz are 19/2 in 2.5 overs. 

pointer
21:25 IST, March 5th 2023
Kim Garth dismisses Healy!

Kim Garth has dismissed Alyssa Healy for 7 off 8 balls. UP Warriorz are 13/1 in 2.1 overs. 

pointer
21:15 IST, March 5th 2023
Alyssa Healy, Shweta Sehrawat open the batting for UP!

Alyssa Healy and Shweta Sehrawat have opened the batting for UP Warriorz. 

pointer
21:00 IST, March 5th 2023
Gujarat Giants finish at 169/6 in 20 overs

Gujarat Giants have scored 169/6 in 20 overs. They have set a target of 170 runs for Mumbai Indians. 

pointer
20:44 IST, March 5th 2023
Ashleigh Gardner goes for 25!

Ashleigh Gardner has been dismissed by Deepti Sharma for 25 off 19 balls. Gujarat Giants are 120/5 in 15.2 overs. 

pointer
20:23 IST, March 5th 2023
Sushma Verma goes for 9 off 13 balls!

Sushma Verma has been dismissed for 9 off 13 balls by Tahlia McGrath. Gujarat Giants are 76/4 in 10.3 overs.

pointer
20:13 IST, March 5th 2023
Annabel Sutherland goes for 8!

Annabel Sutherland has been dismissed by Sophie Ecclestone for 8 off 10 balls. Gujarat Giants are 50/3 in 7.1 overs. 

pointer
19:58 IST, March 5th 2023
Sophie Ecclestone dismisses Meghana!

Sophie Ecclestone has dismissed Meghana for 24 off 15 balls. Gujarat Giants are 38/2 in 4.3 overs. 

pointer
19:46 IST, March 5th 2023
Sophia Dunkley dismissed by Deepti Sharma!

Sophia Dunkley has been dismissed by Deepti Sharma for 13 off 11 balls. 

pointer
19:45 IST, March 5th 2023
Meghana and Dunkley provide solid start

Sabbhineni Meghana and Sophia Dunkley provide a solid start to Gujarat Giants. They have scored 34 runs in 3.4 overs. 

pointer
19:23 IST, March 5th 2023
UP vs GG: Playing XIs

Gujarat Giants: Sophia Dunkley, Sushma Verma (wk), S Meghana, Hemalatha Dayalan, Sneh Rana (capt), Harleen Deol, Tanuja Kanwer, Annabel Sutherland, Mansi Joshi, Ashleigh Gardner. 

UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy (wk/capt), Shweta Sehrawat, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Kiran Navgire, Devika Vaidya, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Anjali Sarvani. 

pointer
19:04 IST, March 5th 2023
Gujarat Giants won the toss and elected to bat first

Gujarat Giants won the toss and elected to bat first against UP Warriorz. 

pointer
19:00 IST, March 5th 2023
Toss to take place shortly

Toss for the match between UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants will take place shortly at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. 

pointer
17:51 IST, March 5th 2023
Beth Mooney ruled out of the match!

Gujarat Giants' captain Beth Mooney has been ruled out of the match after suffering an injury last night. Sneh Raha will captain the franchise in absence of Mooney. 

pointer
17:04 IST, March 5th 2023
UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants: Predicted Playing XIs

UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy, Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Devika Vaidya, Deepti Sharma, Simran Shaikh, Shabnim Ismail, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Anjali Sarvani.

Gujarat Giants: Sophia Dunkley/Beth Mooney, S Meghana, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Sushma Verma, Annabel Sutherland, Dayalan Hemalatha, Georgia Wareham, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwar, Mansi Joshi.

pointer
17:03 IST, March 5th 2023
UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants: Full squads

UP Warriorz: Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Devika Vaidya, Tahlia Mcgrath, Shabnim Ismail, Grace Harris, Alyssa Healy, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Lauren Bell, Laxmi Yadav, Parshavi Chopra, S. Yashasri, Simran Shaikh.

Gujarat Giants: Sabbhineni Meghana, Beth Mooney (wk/c), Harleen Deol, Sophia Dunkley, Ashleigh Gardner, Ashwani Kumari, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sneh Rana, Mansi Joshi, Tanuja Kanwar, Monica Patel, Hurley Gala, Shabnam Md Shakil, Parunika Sisodia, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Sushma Verma, Kim Garth.

COMMENT
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com