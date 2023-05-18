Last Updated:

US Ambassador Eric Garcetti Meets Former Cricketer Mithali Raj, Calls Her 'inspirational'

The Ambassador of the US to India, Eric Garcetti, who is on a visit to India, met former cricketer Mithali Raj on Wednesday.

Simran Singh
Mithali Raj

The US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, who is on a visit to India, met former cricketer Mithali Raj on Wednesday. Earlier, in order to strengthen bilateral relations, he held consultations with important cultural, financial, and trade personalities from the two countries.

Garcetti took to Twitter and shared a picture with Mithali Raj, writing, "I was delighted to meet the former captain of the Indian Women’s National Cricket Team and an inspirational advocate for gender equity in sports."

Eric Garcetti, US Ambassador in India, explores the ‘fascinating flavours’ of Maharashtra

Garcetti has been savouring Indian cuisine in Mumbai, and a video of him trying different Maharashtrian dishes in New Delhi has gone viral. Garcetti took to Twitter to share his experience tasting various dishes.

Sharing his experience earlier this week, Garcetti said the meal was incredible, and he loved the saoji mutton the most. "From the bustling streets of LA to the colourful lanes of Delhi, my love of great food continues. I’m at Maharashtra Bhawan, eager to explore the fascinating flavors of India. Join me on this journey as I sample the essence of India, one state at a time. Where should I go next?" he captioned the video.

