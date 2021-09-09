USA's Jaskaran Malhotra Becomes Latest To Hit 6 Consecutive Sixes; Breaks Several Records

USA international Jaskaran Malhotra produced a brilliant knock during today's USA vs PNG match in Oman, breaking several records including achieving the rare feat of scoring six sixes in an over. Jaskaran Malhotra also became the first American cricketer to score an ODI hundred.

Jaskaran Malhotra scored 173 (not out) and smashed six sixes in the final over of the match, becoming only the second player to hit six sixes in an ODI after Herschelle Gibbs's in the World Cup against the Netherlands in 2007 and the fourth overall in International cricket after Herschelle Gibbs, Yuvraj Singh and Kieron Pollard.

Interestingly the player's highest ODI score ahead of this game was just 18 and now the player has taken over several records. The player registered the highest score batting at No.5 in ODI cricket, overtaking AB de Villiers’ 66-ball 162 for South Africa against West Indies at the 2015 World Cup. The player also hit 16 sixes, falling just one short of the record set by Eoin Morgan against Afghanistan during the 2019 World Cup.

Who is Jaskaran Malhotra?

Jaskaran Malhotra is originally from Chandigarh, India and moved to the US in 2014. Before his move to the States, Malhotra played for the Himachal Pradesh U-19 team and was also the captain.

List of all players who achieved the feat before Jaskaran Malhotra's six sixes

Garry Sobers - One of the greatest all-rounders of the game, the West Indian achieved the feat while representing Nottinghamshire in County cricket back in 1968 of left-arm spinner Malcolm Nash.

Ravi Shastri - Current Indian head coach Ravi Shastri achieved this feat representing Mumbai against Baroda in 1985 when he deposited all six of the over into the stands off Tilak Raj, the left-arm spinner.

Herschelle Gibbs- Gibbs became to hit six sixes in an over in international cricket against Netherlands’ leg spinner Daan van Bunge at the 2007 ODI World Cup in West Indies.

Yuvraj Singh - Just months after Gibbs achieved the feat, Yuvraj Singh became the second player to hit six sixes in an over in international cricket and the first in T20I when he smoked Stuart Broad all over the park. Until today, that was the only occasion where six-sixes came off a pacer.

Ross Whiteley - 10 years after Yuvraj Singh's feat, Worcestershire’s Ross Whiteley joined the list after taking Yorkshire left-arm spinner’s Karl Carver for six sixes.

Hazratullah Zazai - Aghani batsman Hazratullah Zazai joined the list after taking on Abdullah Mazari in the Afghanistan Premier League clash.

Leo Carter - In 2020, in a Super Smash match, Carter join the exclusive list having taken Anton Devcich to the stand six times in an over.

Kieron Pollard - Earlier this year Kieron Pollard became the first player since Yuvraj Singh to score six sixes in an international cricket game. Pollard’s feat came off Akila Dananjaya, who was in good form and had taken a hat-trick in his previous over.

Thisara Perera - Sri Lankan all-rounder Thisara Perera became the next on the list after achieving his feat in a List-A fixture for Army Sports CC and will now be joined by Jaskaran Malhotra as the latest

