Usman Khwaja's Wife Can't Believe Her Eyes Over Australia Batter's Insane Numbers In 2022

Usman Khwaja's wife, Rachel, took to her official social media handle on March 21 to praise her husband's staggering stats throughout this year. The Australian opening batter has an outstanding average of over 100 in 2022 and has scored three centuries in eight Test innings this year.

PAK vs AUS: Usman Khwaja's wife praises husband's 2022 stats

Rachel Khwaja took to her official Twitter account on Tuesday to reveal the staggering stats that her husband has had over this season. Across eight Test innings, Usman Khwaja has scored 137, 101*, 6, 11, 97, 160, 44* and 91 runs respectively. As a result, he has scored 647 runs at a fantastic average of 107.83.

Khwaja seemed in fine touch during the first innings of the third and final Pakistan vs Australia Test as well before being dismissed for 91 runs due to an excellent catch by Babar Azam. The Pakistan skipper grabbed a one-handed stunner in the slips to dismiss the 35-year old as seen in the video below.

PAK vs AUS: Pakistan trail by 301 runs at end of 2nd day of 3rd Test

Having batted first, Australia put up a decent score of 391 runs in the first innings as a result of some outstanding batting from opener Usman Khwaja. His knock was followed by meaningful contributions from former Australian captain Steve Smith, Cameron Green and wicket-keeper Alex Carey, who scored 91, 59 and 79 runs respectively.

In reply, Pakistan managed to score 90 runs for the loss of one wicket at the end of the second day's play. Opener Imam-ul-Haq was the only batter dismissed by Australian captain Pat Cummins. The 26-year old scored 11 runs off 41 balls before he was dismissed via an LBW.

Meanwhile, the other opener Abdullah Shafique is still at the crease alongside number three batter Azhar Ali. The duo are batting well currently as they have chipped in with 45 and 30 runs respectively. Since the Pakistan vs Australia Test series is currently tied at 0-0 after both opening matches ended in draws, any side that wins this Test will clinch the three-match series.