UVA Premier League T20 MU Vs BSE Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

The Unilions Mahiyanganaya (MU) will take on Badulla Sea Eagles (BSE) in the second match of Sri Lanka's UVA Premier League T20 on Monday, June 29, 2020. The match will be played at the UVA Badulla Cricket Ground, Badulla. The MU vs BSE live match will kick start at 2:30 PM IST. Here are the MU vs BSE live streaming details, MU vs BSE live scores, MU vs BSE live telecast in India and other match details.

MU vs BSE live scores: UVA Premier League T20 preview

The UVA Premier League T20 marks the return of cricket in Sri Lanka amidst the coronavirus pandemic. The tournament will be played between June 29 and July 5, involving 14 games in total. Monaragala Hornets, Unilions Mahiyanganaya, Badulla Sea Eagles and Wellawaya Vipers will face off against each other over seven days in the island country. Former Sri Lanka stars Tillakaratne Dilshan, Thilan Thushara, Farveez Maharoof and Ajantha Mendis will all feature in the UVA Premier League T20. The tournament proceeds the Lanka Premier League, the IPL equivalent of Sri Lanka, which will begin in August.

MU vs BSE live scores: MU vs BSE live match squads for UVA Premier League T20

MU vs BSE live streaming: Unilions Mahiyanganaya Squad for UVA Premier League T20

Thilan Tushara (C), Hareen Silva, Manela Udrwatte, Anurudda Rayapaksa, Malinda Lokundttige, Kavidu Gunarathne (WK), Sdnal Elwalage, Sriyaan Chandimal (VC), Hasanjith Munaveera, Amal Anapanu, Bathya Jayasuriya, Nisal Perera, Ganuka Herath, Nuwan Pushpakumara, Suranga Wikramasinghe.

MU vs BSE live streaming: Badulla Sea Eagles Squad for UVA Premier League T20

Farveez Maharoof (C), Shehan Ranathunga (VC), Nilanka Jayawardhana, Pardeep Samaraweera, Chaturanga Dissanayaka, Lahiru Udhesh, Gayan Lakshan, Navinda Imalka, Sameera Tharanga (WK), Chanaka Mendis, Rohan Pathirana, Niroshan Chaturanga, Yashtha Madhusanka, Vishwa Karunaratne, Dasun Shanaka.

MU vs BSE live scores: MU vs BSE live match pitch and weather report

The pitch at the UVA Badulla Cricket Ground is likely to favour the batsmen during the course of the UVA Premier League T20. The MU vs BSE live match is the second contest of the day hence the surface is likely to slow down further hurting the batsman's chances. While the pitch at Badulla is on the slower side, batsmen could make merry by unleashing their strokes considering the short boundaries and fast outfield. According to Accuweather, it is likely to be sunny and windy during the course of the match, with rain unlikely to threaten the course of the game.

MU vs BSE Live Scores: MU vs BSE live streaming details

While the MU vs BSE live telecast in India will not be available, fans can still enjoy the MU vs BSE live streaming of the UVA Premier League T20 by logging onto the FanCode App to watch the ball by ball telecast of the MU vs BSE live match. The MU vs BSE live streaming will begin at 2:30 PM IST on Monday. For the UVA Premier League T20 and MU vs BSE live scores, fans can visit official social media handles of the teams.

