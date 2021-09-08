Vaughan 'loves' Virat Kohli's Trumpet Celebration Aiming At Barmy Army; Slams Critics

England's former skipper Michael Vaughan on Wednesday came out in support of Team India's skipper Virat Kohli after his viral trumpet celebration aiming at the Barmy Army irked a debate on his 'class'. Team India defeated England at the Kennington Oval by a margin of 157 runs and took a lead in the five matches Test series by 2-1.

On the fifth day of the Oval Test, Virat Kohli's trumpet celebration aiming at English fan club- Barmy Army did not go well with few foreign media outlets and England's former cricketer Nick Compton and therefore the Indian skipper was called 'classless'. Now, Michael Vaughan has defended Team India's skipper and called the criticisers 'boring'

Michael Vaughan on Virat Kohli's Trumpet Celebration

Talking to Fox Cricket, Michael Vaughan lavished praise on Virat Kohli and said, "Virat Kohli is an incredible leader. You know, he's got this incredible buzz of energy. He was taking a shot at the Barmy Army with his trumpet signs to the stands. I love it. I just think we don't have enough characters in the game and when we have someone like Virat Kohli doing just that... just kind of mimicking the crowd... trying to get his own supporters going."

"When he came out after lunch, he was getting them going... it was like he was at the end of the long jump there in the Olympics trying to get the crowd going. He's an amazing character. He gave a tactical masterclass on how to win a Test match,"added Vaughan.

Abhishek Singhvi backs Virat Kohli's celebration

Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi took to Twitter and slammed Nick Compton. Singhvi reminded England about the infamous incident of the players urinating on the pitch after winning the Ashes. England cricketers including Stuart Broad, James Anderson, and Kevin Pietersen were reportedly seen indulging in the act on the Oval pitch in 2013.

It is pertinent to mention that Nick Compton has emerged out to be a staunch critic of Virat Kohli. Earlier, Nick Compton has faced backlash on social media for referring to Indian Captain Virat Kohli as the "most foul-mouthed individual". After the second Test match at Lord's on Monday, Compton rushed to Twitter to laud England Captain Joe Root, New Zealand Captain Kane Williamson, and former Indian Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar while criticising Kohli for being a "foul-mouthed individual".

